Iveco Group AGM 2024 – Authorization to the board to buyback common shares

On 21st June 2024, as per the resolution taken by the Annual General Meeting held on 17th April 2024, Iveco Group (“IVG” or the “Company”) announced the launch of an initial tranche (up to € 60,000,000) of its share buyback programme, with the aim of repurchasing up to 10,000,000 Common Shares with a maximum total allocation of € 130,000,000 for the whole buyback initiative, and for a period of 18 months from the date of the AGM.

This tranche of the buyback will end on 18th December 2024. Purchases will be carried out pursuant to the terms and conditions of the authorisation granted at the AGM, in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, including the European Commission Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The Company engaged a primary financial institution as the intermediary to manage the purchase of IVG Common Shares on Euronext Milan and on multilateral trading facilities, this entity making its trading decisions independently. Repurchased Common Shares will be used to meet the Company’s obligations under its equity incentive plans, as existing from time to time.

SOURCE: Iveco Group