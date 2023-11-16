IVECO concludes its biggest investment cycle ever with the launch of a completely renewed product and service offering

IVECO presented its renewed product range and service offering to more than 1,300 customers, dealers, partners and international media at the “Be the Change” launch event held yesterday in Barcelona, Spain.

For the first time in its history, the brand has renewed every single product line in its entire range at the same time with the conclusion of its biggest investment ever: 1 billion euros. This new chapter in the history of IVECO is the outcome of an ambitious strategy and a sharp focus on the four pillars of business productivity, driver experience, sustainability and connectivity.

The major investment involved key areas of R&D for the new Model Year 2024 (MY24) range: CO 2 emission reduction and fuel efficiency for the internal combustion engine vehicles, and a renewed zero-emission vehicle portfolio. The all-new FPT Industrial XCursor 13 multi-fuel engine on the profoundly upgraded MY24 S-Way heavy-duty truck is the latest creation of the Cursor engine since it was first introduced on the market back in the 90’s; the new S-Way offers fuel savings of up to 10% in diesel and gas and, if run on bio-liquefied natural gas, it can completely eliminate CO 2 emissions in a well-to-wheel cycle. These powertrains position IVECO heavy-duty trucks in Class 2 for German highway tolls, and some of the models (including all gas trucks) in Class 3, resulting in significant savings for fleet owners.

Developments in the electric versions of IVECO’s light and heavy lines also reached new levels. The eDaily, the battery-electric version of the DAILY, now has a range of up to 400 km in urban real-world usage, and 20 minutes of rapid charging delivers 100 km of autonomy. The S-eWay is the first electric-born software distinctive heavy-duty truck engineered and manufactured by IVECO; it offers a range of up to 500 km under full load and normal working conditions, with 80% recharging in 90 minutes at 350kW of rapid charging.

Connectivity is a key feature that is now standard on all models and versions in the new range for real-time tracking and fleet management. IVECO offers a comprehensive portfolio of telematic services based on Artificial Intelligence algorithms – such as predictive functionalities, route optimisation, driving style evaluation, etc. – developed to improve the productivity and profitability of customers’ businesses. These services can add an extra 4% efficiency to a vehicle. Today, around 100,000 IVECO vehicles are connected, and the ambition is to reach half a million by 2030.

Source: Iveco