Iveco completes its electric offer of light commercial vehicles with the new eJolly and eSuperJolly: the Jack-of-all-trades for urban missions

Iveco unveiled today two new electric vehicles dedicated to city missions, the eJolly and eSuperJolly. True Jack-of-all-trades, the vehicles combine extreme versatility, ample load capacity, and extended range and fast charging to deliver zero-emission performance for a wide variety of missions in city centres. The new ranges also benefit from the peace of mind that comes from having the backing of IVECO’s 50 years of expertise, extensive mission customization capacity, state-of-the-art services and assistance.

The eJolly and eSuperJolly, resulting from the partnership with Stellantis Pro One, complete Iveco’s offering of battery electric light commercial vehicles, which now ranges from 2.8 tons all the way up to 7.2 tons, covering all professional missions with the most versatile cabs and spacious vans in the category on the market.

With the launch of the eJolly and eSuperJolly, Iveco completes a fully electric portfolio of light commercial vehicles designed around real-world professional needs. These two innovative and versatile battery electric vehicles provide customers with zero-emission solutions that are productive, reliable and enjoyable to drive. eJolly and eSuperJolly are the right move for all missions ranging from inner-city deliveries or high-volume urban transport.

“The introduction of our eJolly and eSuperJolly, developed in collaboration with Stellantis Pro One, represents a significant milestone in our strategic journey. Together, we are delivering advanced, efficient, and sustainable mobility solutions that create substantial value for our customers” commented Carlotta Mathis, Head of Strategy and Marketing Iveco. “This achievement is especially meaningful as it unfolds in the year of our 50th anniversary. These new vehicles are a testament to our ongoing pursuit of innovative solutions designed to meet the needs of our customers. We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead and are committed to leading the way in revolutionizing the transportation landscape through our valued partnership.”

Deliveries of the eSuperJolly will begin in the first quarter of 2026, with the eJolly following in the second quarter.

eJolly: the compact electric vehicle made for the city

With a GVW of 2.8 to 3.2 tons, the new eJolly is designed for inner-city missions, offering all the advantages of an electric vehicle, paired with the functionality and load capacity that professionals expect. This compact vehicle combines agility with an excellent load capacity of up to 1175 kg, making it ideal for all delivery and logistics missions in city centre streets, including those in limited traffic areas. The height, below 1.9 metres, ensures entry into car parks with height restrictions.

The eJolly is equally at home in urban delivery fleets, municipal services or with small business operators. Its electric motor, delivering 100 kW of power and 260 Nm of torque, ensures smooth acceleration and car-like driving comfort, while the ergonomically designed cab offers an intuitive and enjoyable working environment. Thanks to its low-noise, zero-emission performance, the eJolly is the perfect companion for missions in dense urban settings.

Customers can choose between two battery configurations: a 49 kWh pack offering up to 224 km of range, or a 75 kWh pack that extends the autonomy to up to 352 km, depending on usage. Fast charging capabilities of up to 100 kW allow to recover 100 km of range in just 15 minutes, ensuring maximum uptime and productivity. The eJolly also includes an ePTO (400V) for customized bodywork and conversions, from refrigerated units to mobile workshops.

The eJolly delivers safety and confidence in every situation with Level 2+ ADAS advanced driver support systems and Gold Euro NCAP safety rating. With its strong credentials in comfort, performance and payload, paired with Iveco’s professional support, the eJolly is set to become a favourite among customers looking for an effective zero-emission solution for their operation.

eSuperJolly: the perfect zero-emissions van for mainstream transport missions

The new eSuperJolly is the ideal solution for mainstream delivery and general haulage missions. With a GVW from 3.5 to 4.25 tons, it is engineered to deliver the best range-to-payload ratio in its class, making it a top choice for operators balancing heavy loads and long urban routes.

Equipped with a powerful 200 kW motor and 410 Nm of torque, the eSuperJolly brings confident acceleration and agile performance, effortlessly navigating stop-and-go traffic and urban congestion. A class-lading 110 kWh high-density battery enables an impressive range of up to 420 km, among the best in the segment. Thanks to ultra-fast charging, the vehicle can recover 100 km of range in just 15 minutes, ensuring it is always ready for the next leg of the mission.

Beyond range, the eSuperJolly stands out for its space and usability. Its cleverly optimized cargo area provides up to 17 m3 of volume, a payload of up to 1.4 tons. Combined with its unibody front-wheel-drive layout, this vehicle is optimized for use across delivery, logistics and service applications.

Inside the cabin, drivers benefit from a spacious and high-tech interior. With a multifunctional adjustable table, multiple voltage charging ports, including wireless charging, it provides a comfortable working environment – a true mobile office. Like the eJolly, it comes with a full suite of safety features, Level 2+ ADAS and carries the Euro NCAP Gold rating.

From driver needs to operational demands: A new era of eMobility services

The new eJolly and eSuperJolly are designed from the ground up to meet the specific needs of electric light commercial vehicle users. Integrated into the Iveco SERVICES ecosystem, they offer a dedicated suite of mission-oriented services that facilitate electric mobility and eliminate the typical concerns about range, charging, and operational continuity.

At the core of the driver experience is the new Easy eJolly App, developed exclusively for the eJolly and eSuperJolly ranges. With a completely redesigned, intuitive interface, the app places all essential information —vehicle status, remaining range and charging planning — at the driver’s fingertips. Whether on the road or planning the next job, the app ensures a seamless, driver-centric experience across the entire Iveco electric LCV line-up.

For fleet managers, the Iveco ON digital portal provides full operational visibility, including accurate data on vehicle status, battery charge levels, range, and performance. This enables smarter planning, proactive management, and confident decision-making.

To support a smooth transition to electric, Iveco offers eCharge Packs, comprehensive, worry-free charging solutions tailored to every operational need. From overnight AC charging to fast DC charging and access to public infrastructure via the IVECO eCharge Card, every detail is designed to keep the eJolly and eSuperJolly on the road and on time — even for last-minute missions. Additionally, for these new products IVECO CAPITAL offers a comprehensive range of financial services providing easy and flexible solutions: the customers can build their perfect financial formula modulating financing, insurances and services, always integrated with the Iveco services portfolio.

With over 50 years of experience and a trusted network of professionals, Iveco ensures that customers can rely on reliable, efficient, and uninterrupted operations – today and in the future.

