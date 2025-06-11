IVECO celebrates its 50th anniversary and sets in motion the spirit of the future

IVECO marks the 50th anniversary since its foundation in 1975

IVECO, the brand of Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) that designs, manufactures and markets light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, marks the 50th anniversary since its foundation in 1975. Throughout the year, a series of activities will celebrate the rich heritage of the brand and highlight its bold vision for the future at Group sites worldwide: Sete Lagoas, Brazil; Cordoba, Argentina; Madrid, Spain; Annonay and Bourbon-Lancy, France; Brescia, Bolzano, Foggia, Piacenza and Suzzara, Italy; Vysoké Mýto, Czech Republic; Beijing, China; and many others.

A special “50xBeyond” event will also be held from 12th to 15th June in Turin, IVECO’s birthplace and the headquarters of Iveco Group. During the four days at OGR Torino – the late 19th-century industrial complex now turned into a hub of culture and innovation – Iveco Group’s customers, dealers, partners and employees will be taken on a journey between past, present and future. They will be fully immersed in IVECO’s fifty years of commitment to excellence and innovation in the transport sector and the way its people and vehicles have shaped the history of commercial mobility. There will be talks, performances and a display of the historic and latest models of vehicles and engines.

Three new IVECO vehicles will be presented for the first time during the event. First, the S-eWay Artic, a fully electric heavy-duty truck with a range of up to 600 kilometres, which is IVECO’s newest zero-emission solution designed for long-haul missions. Then, the two new electric vehicles deriving from the partnership with Stellantis that will expand IVECO’s electric light commercial vehicle offering to cover the full spectrum of zero-emission urban mission solutions.

Over the weekend, the celebration will extend to the local community. IVECO’s 50th anniversary event at OGR Torino will be open to the public on Saturday afternoon and on Sunday morning, a procession of historic and state-of-the-art IVECO vehicles will parade through the city streets.

IVECO has continued to evolve over the decades, trailblazing within the commercial vehicle market. Now it is ready for its next phase, offering a vehicle lineup with a unique combination of best-in-class innovation, reliability and sustainability. During the “50xBeyond” event the brand will be spotlighting this increasingly premium and distinctive force in the market. IVECO is setting in motion the spirit of the future together with its growing network of dealers, customers, and strategic partners who share the same forward-looking mindset. That’s the essence of “Spirito in movimento”, the brand’s new pay-off that will drive IVECO into the future.

