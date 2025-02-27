Iveco Bus strengthens its presence in Türkiye with new Crossway deliveries

Following the introduction of its Crossway range to the Turkish market, Iveco Bus, in partnership with FSM Demirbaş Otomotive, is achieving promising success with this iconic model

The Turkish municipalities of Balıkesir, Kocaeli and Manisa have placed their trust in Iveco Bus, a leader in passenger transport, taking delivery of new Crossway buses at the beginning of this year.

Six Crossway units will be deployed to ensure passenger transport between Balıkesir and Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen Airport, joining the 10 units already in service since 2023. Additionally, 27 Crossway units will be assigned to passenger transport between Kocaeli, the airport, and surrounding districts. Two more Crossway units have been delivered to Manisa municipality.

With nearly 70,000 units sold in Europe in its various versions, the Crossway is designed to perfectly meet customer needs, whatever the mission and weather conditions. The municipalities of Balıkesir, Kocaeli and Manisa have chosen the Crossway, the undisputed leader in its category for reliability, fuel efficiency, optimized operating costs, driving safety, and passenger comfort. The vehicles are equipped with the TECTOR engine produced by FPT Industrial, compatible with HVO and known for its excellent performance and longer service intervals. Each vehicle can accommodate 55 passengers.

The delivery ceremonies took place in the presence of the local dealer FSM Demirbaş Otomotive, which offers a wide range of services, including commercial advice, after-sales support, and extensive assistance in the region.

“We are delighted with the trust that the municipalities of Balıkesir, Kocaeli and Manisa have placed in our Crossway model. These new deliveries reinforce our commitment to providing high-quality and reliable transport solutions tailored to the specific needs of our customers in Türkiye. We are confident that the Crossway will contribute to the improvement of public transport services in the region,” said Gauthier Ricord, Head of Commercial Operations for AMEA & ANZ regions at Iveco Bus.

SOURCE: Iveco