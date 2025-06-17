Iveco Bus strengthens EMT Malaga’s electric fleet with 13 new E-Way midibuses

Iveco Bus has officially handed over 13 new E-WAY electric buses to the Malaga Transport Company (EMT) during an event held in the Andalusian city

Iveco Bus has officially handed over 13 new E-WAY electric buses to the Malaga Transport Company (EMT) during an event held in the Andalusian city. The event was attended by the Mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, as well as councilors for mobility and economy, finance, and European funds, Trinidad Hernández and Carlos Conde. This delivery underscores the shared commitment of both entities to sustainable, efficient, and connected urban mobility, aligning with the environmental innovation goals of the Andalusian capital.

These 13 E-WAY buses, part of a total order of 19 units, will bolster the already operational electric fleet in Malaga, which currently includes over 80 electric buses. This overall investment of more than 12 million euros is partially funded by Next Generation EU funds, covering 37% of the cost.

Fabrizio Toscano, Sales Manager of Iveco Bus Iberica, stated: “We are proud to deliver these thirteen new E-WAY buses to EMT Malaga, thus strengthening our partnership towards the complete electrification of urban transport. These vehicles demonstrate our commitment to ecological and high-performance solutions, aimed at improving the well-being of citizens while respecting the environment. Today, Malaga stands out as a model of electric mobility in Spain, and at Iveco Bus, we are pleased to closely collaborate with the municipality to advance towards a fully sustainable public transport system.”

Ready for the future of metropolitan mobility

The new electric vehicles delivered to EMT are 9.5 meters long and 2.33 meters wide E-WAY midibuses, specifically designed to provide maximum maneuverability on challenging routes and narrow streets, such as those found in Malaga’s historic center. This new, 100% electric fleet contributes directly to reducing pollutant emissions and noise, improving air quality and user experience.

The E-WAY midibuses can accommodate up to 55 passengers, including 16 seated, and feature a dedicated space for people with reduced mobility (PRM). They are fully accessible, equipped with an integrated low floor, and both automatic and manual ramps to ensure access for people with reduced mobility. LED lighting enhances luminosity inside the vehicle.

The vehicles are equipped with a passenger information system screen and USB ports. They feature an ergonomic driver’s station, a camera-based rearview system that replaces traditional exterior mirrors, and an interior surveillance system. These features align perfectly with EMT Malaga’s initiative for a more ecological and better-connected urban model.

In addition to delivering the vehicles, Iveco Bus also offers a comprehensive ecosystem of value-added services designed to support its customers throughout the buses’ lifecycle: personalized preventive maintenance and tailored technical assistance programs, access to a specially trained after-sales service network for electric vehicles, continuous support in technical and operational training for drivers and workshop staff, and advanced monitoring through connectivity and remote diagnostics solutions, which optimize fleet efficiency and availability with IVECO ON connected services.

Through this holistic approach, Iveco Bus ensures a high level of operational reliability, reducing downtime and delivering quality public transport services for the citizens of Malaga.

A strategic partnership to transform mobility

With this delivery of 13 E-WAY buses, EMT’s fleet now exceeds 80 electric vehicles, affirming its position as one of the most dedicated urban operators in decarbonizing transport in Southern Europe. Iveco Bus confirms its commitment as a technological and strategic partner to public operators such as EMT, offering not only vehicles but also constantly pursuing effective and sustainable solutions in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the European urban agenda.

At Iveco Bus, we embrace the vision of a future where public transport plays a central role in the development of metropolitan areas. Our range of multi-energy, electric, and interurban solutions is designed to support this expansion, providing vehicles suited to new routes, operational requirements, and passenger needs.

SOURCE: Iveco