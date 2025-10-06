Iveco Bus makes its debut in Malaysia through a new partnership with Asia Pacific Truck & Bus SDN. BHD.

Iveco Bus, one of Europe's leading passenger mobility manufacturers, announces a new partnership with Asia Pacific Truck & Bus SDN. BHD. (APTB) for the assembly of DAILY chassis and the distribution of finished minibuses built on DAILY chassis through the mutual signing of industrial cooperation and distribution agreements

Iveco Bus, one of Europe’s leading passenger mobility manufacturers, announces a new partnership with Asia Pacific Truck & Bus SDN. BHD. (APTB) for the assembly of DAILY chassis and the distribution of finished minibuses built on DAILY chassis through the mutual signing of industrial cooperation and distribution agreements. APTB has a long history in Malaysia and is a prominent player with expertise in bus bodybuilding, assembly, distribution and after-sales, as well as a major provider of public transportation services. The agreements cover the commercialization of DAILY chassis for use as minibuses in Malaysia, marking another significant step in the brand’s global expansion strategy.

Starting in 2026, the first batch of DAILY minibus chassis will be assembled locally on a CKD (Completely Knocked Down) basis.

The DAILY chassis is equipped with a 3.0-liter diesel engine complying with local

EURO V emissions, delivering an output of 150HP and matched to a Hi-Matic 8-Speed automatic gearbox for smooth and seamless gearshifts. DAILY’s unique AIRPRO pneumatic suspension with adaptive dampers is also installed for maximum comfort.

The DAILY chassis is built to excel across every passenger transport mission; whether it’s offering comfort and convenience for tourists, providing seamless urban and suburban mobility for residents, guaranteeing the highest safety standards for school transport, or offering reliable shuttle services for hotels and airports, the DAILY chassis is the versatile solution for every journey.

Sascha Kaehne, Iveco Bus AMEA Bus Commercial Operations, says: “This partnership is an important milestone for Iveco Bus. We believe in the essential role of bodybuilders in the production of buses and minibuses sold around the world. Safety, durability and comfort are the fundamental characteristics of DAILY. We are confident that this vehicle will provide a platform for minibuses which will provide full satisfaction to both transport operators and passengers.”

These first steps by Iveco Bus in Malaysia are part of the global development of the brand, which is already underway in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and now Southeast Asia. As a major player in passenger mobility, Iveco Bus offers the widest lineup of buses, ranging from city, intercity, coach, minibus and chassis solutions to meet the needs of all missions and customers.

SOURCE: Iveco Bus