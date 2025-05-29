Iveco Bus inaugurates new Prototype & Testing Center in Vysoké Mýto, Czech Republic

Iveco Bus has inaugurated a new Prototype & Testing Center at its Vysoké Mýto site in the Czech Republic – home to the CROSSWAY and EVADYS ranges – in the presence of the Czech Minister of Transport, Martin Kupka

Iveco Bus has inaugurated a new Prototype & Testing Center at its Vysoké Mýto site in the Czech Republic – home to the CROSSWAY and EVADYS ranges – in the presence of the Czech Minister of Transport, Martin Kupka.

On Tuesday, May 27, the manufacturer inaugurated its brand-new Prototype & Testing Center during a ceremony attended by Czech Minister of Transport Martin Kupka, along with numerous dignitaries and media representatives. The Minister was welcomed by David Kříž, Managing Director of Iveco Czech Republic.

Located within the Vysoké Mýto plant, the new center has been designed to welcome and support all energy types, including natural gas, battery electric, and hydrogen-powered vehicles. Th two-story facility now offers a doubled workspace of 4,100 m² and has the capacity to accommodate prototypes up to 18 meters in length.

The project required 18 months of construction work to complete.

The facility includes:

12 workstations equipped with overhead platforms to enable ergonomic access to vehicle rooftops.

A thermal chamber capable of reaching temperatures up to 50°C, allowing for the validation of climate comfort for passengers and the driver.

Preparation areas are also available for various types of testing on vehicle instrumentation, such as internal and external noise measurements, vibration tests, road behavior analyses, and energy consumption evaluations.

Additionally, specialized areas are dedicated to machining, manufacturing, and assembling metal subassemblies; producing and bonding wooden parts, such as floors; and 3D printing, which enables the creation of plastic parts up to approximately 1.5 meters in size.

The center employs over fifty people, including 20 engineers. To ensure the entire team is fully trained in new energy technologies, training hours will be increased by 25% this year.

This center collaborates closely with the manufacturer’s other research facilities to conduct validation tests that are not performed in Vysoké Mýto. This synergy encompasses the E-BENCH in Vénissieux, which focuses on testing heating systems, electronic systems, and innovative technologies, as well as the Turin center, which is dedicated to durability testing. Additionally, expert technicians specializing in virtual reality support the teams with specific validation needs.

During his visit, Minister Martin Kupka and his delegation had the opportunity to explore the center’s key activities and appreciate the high level of expertise required for the development of increasingly efficient and innovative vehicles, contributing to sustainable mobility.

“We would like to express our deep gratitude to the Minister for his presence and interest in our employees, our products, and the development of our company,” said David Kříž, Managing Director of Iveco Czech Republic. “This new Prototype & Testing Center in Vysoké Mýto is of strategic importance for the development of future vehicle models equipped with the latest technologies, regardless of the propulsion energy,” added David Kříž.

SOURCE: Iveco