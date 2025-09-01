Iveco Bus delivers its first natural gas chassis in Argentina

Iveco Bus, a leader in alternative energies, recently delivered the first 20 units of its BUS 17-210 G chassis to public transport operator Metropol

Iveco Bus strengthens its leadership in sustainable mobility in Latin America with the delivery of the first natural gas chassis in Argentina. Twenty units of the BUS 17-210 G model were handed over to Metropol, representing a significant advancement in modernizing public transport within the Buenos Aires metropolitan area (AMBA).

“The integration of gas buses into the public transport network not only promotes the energy transition but also demonstrates our commitment to innovation and sustainable development, essential pillars for the development of cleaner and more efficient cities,” said Marcio Querichelli, Iveco Bus Head of Bus Commercial Operations in Latin America.

The BUS 17-210 G chassis, the first natural gas-powered model manufactured in Argentina at the Iveco Bus plant in Córdoba, is equipped with the GNC FPT N60 engine. With nine 80-liter tanks, this model offers a range of up to 350 kilometers, ensuring operation on long-distance routes within the metropolitan area.

This integration of natural gas-powered vehicles was carried out in collaboration with Overbus, the official Iveco Bus dealer in Argentina, as well as Italbus, the local bodybuilder specializing in manufacturing bodies for urban and interurban buses, and a strategic partner of Iveco Bus in Argentina.

The vehicles will operate on lines 504 and 507 in the municipality of Escobar, making it the first in Argentina to feature a bus line entirely powered by natural gas. This positions Metropol as the only company in the country to offer such a line with an Iveco Bus fleet. Metropol is a leading public transport operator in Argentina, with 27 lines covering 120 million kilometers annually and transporting over 230 million passengers in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area.

SOURCE: Iveco