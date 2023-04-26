Iveco Bus delivers 100 new Crossway to Slovak public transport company Slovenská autobusová doprava Zvolen, a.s.

The hundred new Crossway buses will be delivered to Slovenská autobusová doprava Zvolen, a.s., which operates intercity and urban transport

The hundred new Crossway buses will be delivered to Slovenská autobusová doprava Zvolen, a.s., which operates intercity and urban transport. The buses will be gradually put into operation by the Slovak operator in nine districts of the Banská Bystrica region and for urban missions in four cities, bringing its running fleet to nearly 650 Iveco Bus units.

Slovak public transport company Slovenská autobusová doprava Zvolen, a.s. has put their trust in Iveco Bus once again with an order for 100 new Crossway buses. The delivery, ensured by Iveco Bus dealer Corex, consists of three variants of the Crossway intercity range: 70 Crossway Low Entry Line 12m units, 20 Crossway Low Entry Line 10.8m units, and 10 Crossway Low Entry Line 14.5m units.

The features of the buses will include air conditioning, heating, a mechanical boarding platform for wheelchairs, USB ports, Wi-Fi connectivity and pre-installation for a camera and a check-in system.

Manufactured at the Vysoké Mýto plant in the Czech Republic, the Crossway benefits from the facility’s extensive know-how in the production of intercity buses. The vehicle is particularly appreciated for its performance and versatility, comfort and low operating costs. Since its launch, more than 55,000 units have been produced in various versions, and the Crossway has become the benchmark in the intercity segment.

“Our company carries almost 20 million passengers annually on the 177 routes we operate, and our drivers drive 25 million kilometers on our buses every year. We are a significant leader in the bus transport segment and, as the second largest transport company in Slovakia, we are able to appreciate the needs of our passengers as well as the needs of our drivers. That is why we have repeatedly chosen the Iveco Bus brand,” said Adrian Polóny, PhD, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Slovenská autobusová doprava Zvolen, a.s. *

“We are extremely proud that Slovenská autobusová doprava Zvolen has once again put their trust in the Iveco Bus brand for its city and intercity transport in Slovakia. Their choice of our brand and our Crossway models is a confirmation of Iveco Bus’s expertise and quality support to our customers in the intercity segment,” stated Giorgio Zino, Iveco Bus Head of Europe Bus Commercial Operations.

SOURCE: Iveco