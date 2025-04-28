Iveco Bus begins delivery of 102 Crossway to Busway Coimbra in Portugal

The 102 Crossway vehicles will join the Busway Coimbra fleet of buses operating in the Intermunicipal Community (CIM) of the Coimbra Region

Iveco Bus Iberica has commenced the delivery of 102 Crossway buses to Busway Coimbra, which aims to strengthen its fleet for service within the Intermunicipal Community (CIM) of the Coimbra Region.

The vehicles are powered by FPT Industrial 360 CV Cursor 9 engines paired with ZF EcoLife 6AP automatic gearboxes, ensuring efficient intercity performance. They were custom-built with a focus on service type, passenger well-being, and long-term durability and reliability.

Crossway buses provide an ergonomic driving position for drivers, along with various entertainment and comfort systems to enhance passengers’ travel experiences. The vehicles’ design minimises interior noise for a quieter journey. In terms of safety, Iveco Crossway buses comply with the latest ADAS standards, offering advanced driver assistance systems that improve driving and road safety.

The delivery of these 102 Iveco Crossway buses to Busway Coimbra reinforces Iveco Bus’s presence in Portugal and demonstrates the reliability and trust that customers place in this range of products. In the last three years alone, around 500 units have been delivered in Portugal,” said Fabrizio Toscano, Sales Manager of Iveco Bus Iberica.

Crossway, the market leader in Europe, is available in all alternative energy options, including battery electricity, biomethane and renewable fuel XTL, to support the energy transition, regardless of the regions and missions. The Crossway range showcases its versatility with three lengths (10.8 m, 12 m, and 12.9 m) and multiple versions designed to perfectly accommodate urban transport, intercity travel, and excursion missions.

SOURCE: Iveco