Iveco Bus at the UITP summit in Hamburg: a comprehensive approach to electric transition

Iveco Bus is participating in the UITP summit taking place in Hamburg from June 15 to 18. A pioneer in green mobility for over 25 years, the manufacturer showcases its comprehensive approach to supporting all electrification projects, reaffirming its expertise and leadership in guiding transport operators toward a zero-emission future.

Iveco Bus is exhibiting at UITP with a 400 m² stand (Hall A4) that reflects the manufacturer’s comprehensive approach to supporting the electric transition of transport operators. The stand showcases an E-WAY, a 12-meter battery-electric bus, along with areas dedicated to technology and expert services.

As the second-largest European player in electric urban mobility with 14.2% of registrations in 2024 (TIV EU 27), Iveco Bus offers a comprehensive ecosystem to support all electrification projects, regardless of scale. From vehicle supply to infrastructure, services, and training, Iveco Bus’s tailored offer secures every step toward zero emissions.

E-WAY: designed for the most demanding missions

In Hamburg, the manufacturer’s electric urban range is represented by a 12-meter battery bus in BRT version, offering a capacity of 416 kWh. It can accommodate up to 95 passengers, including 24 seated. A camera-based rearview system replaces traditional exterior mirrors.

The complete and flexible E-WAY range offers four lengths (9.5 m, 10.7 m, 12 m, and 18 m), and BRT versions named LINIUM for the 12 and 18-meter models, perfectly meeting zero-emission urban mobility needs.

E-WAY vehicles are equipped with 5 to 9 NMC battery packs, each with a capacity of 69.3 kWh. This technology provides more onboard energy and excellent energy density (180 Wh/kg) to meet the most demanding operator requirements in terms of daily range and passenger capacity. The extended battery capacity offers up to 400 km of autonomy, depending on operating conditions. The SIEMENS Elfa III electric motor provides a maximum power of 310 kW for models from 9 to 12 meters and 375 kW for the articulated version.

Tailored expert services

For Iveco Bus, offering a comprehensive ecosystem is essential for deploying perfectly adapted electric mobility. Beyond vehicle supply, the manufacturer offers turnkey solutions that include a complete range of services, from fleet deployment consulting (Energy Mobility Solutions) to digital management tools (IVECO ON).

Advanced expertise with Energy Mobility Solutions

Each electrification project is unique, and through Energy Mobility Solutions – a true system integrator – Iveco Bus delivers tailored, project-based support from site analysis to infrastructure deployment, including civil and electrical works. Beyond that, IVECO BUS offers comprehensive maintenance contracts, training, and consultancy services to ensure continuous fleet uptime and performance. Through its extensive local presence across national territories, it remains close to operators throughout the entire lifecycle of the project. With over 30 projects successfully delivered in France, Italy, Spain, and Germany, Energy Mobility Solutions maintains a strong focus on energy optimization, enabling the identification of the most competitive Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) solutions and ensuring cost-effective, reliable fleets that support long-term sustainability.

Vehicles under control with IVECO ON connected services

Digital services are essential for users of electric transport systems. They enable more efficient, economical, and secure operation and maintenance of these systems. All Iveco Bus electric vehicles benefit from the brand’s IVECO ON connected services. Through standardized interfaces, the

IVECO ON portal and the specific Control Room services for coaches and buses, Iveco Bus offers a wide range of services tailored for electric fleets:

Real-time availability of vehicle data in standardized formats FMS, VDV238, or TiGR ITxPT (initiated by UITP), allowing interface with third-party systems or client-specific monitoring tools.

Access to reports and technical support from the Control Room, providing daily statistics on multiple technical parameters, recurring faults, and upcoming maintenance operations. Numerous data points related to traction battery use can be accessed (missions, SoC evolution during discharge and recharge, consumption), with client customization available upon request.

Real-time ChargePoint fleet management portal accessible without an additional electronic box, enabling monitoring of vehicles and charging stations. This same portal also provides an intelligent charging system and an interface for operational planning.

Ninety percent of the manufacturer’s electric buses benefit from IVECO ON services.

Immersive experience with 3D technology – Innovation Guide Tours

Iveco Bus utilises the most advanced immersive virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR) technologies to optimize its product development process and enhance customer experience, fully aligning with the Industry 4.0 dynamic. The advantages of using these technologies are clear for all stakeholders – from manufacturer to dealer to customer. Virtual (VR) and mixed (MR) realities offer new perspectives and numerous use cases, such as optimizing the design process, validating vehicle configurations, and product discovery for maintenance or safety operation training – all without the need for physical models or vehicles.

