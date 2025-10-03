Iveco Bus at Busworld Europe 2025: Technological neutrality and an ecosystem of services to achieve energy transition

Iveco Bus is participating in Busworld Europe 2025, the must-attend event for the global bus and coach industry, held at Brussels Expo in Belgium from October 4 to 9

Iveco Bus is participating in Busworld Europe 2025, the must-attend event for the global bus and coach industry, held at Brussels Expo in Belgium from October 4 to 9. At stand No. 402B in Hall 4, Iveco Bus, a major European player in sustainable mobility and a leader in alternative energies, is showcasing its comprehensive range of vehicles and services, reaffirming its role as a trusted partner in mobility transformation.

At Busworld Europe 2025, Iveco Bus is presenting for the first time two new urban models: the eDAILY Low Entry and the G-WAY 9.5 m, reflecting the brand’s innovation in favour of the energy transition.

As a 360° partner, Iveco Bus offers a comprehensive ecosystem of tailor-made services to support its customers in their daily operational needs.

SOURCE: Iveco Bus