Iveco Bus and ChargePoint signed a partnership agreement to propose a best-in-class fleet management offer

Iveco Bus, a European leader in sustainable mobility with its innovative solutions for passenger transport, and ChargePoint have signed an agreement allowing Iveco Busto offer ChargePoint’s fleet software portfolio to its European customer base.

The combined expertise of the two companies will support transport operators in their transition to electromobility providing a best-in-class offering to operate their fleet and charging infrastructure.

This solution will make available to operators’ data on the status of their vehicles, batteries and charging infrastructure, enabling them to optimize the management of their fleet. This will allow for proactive monitoring for charge management, range forecasting, streamlined delivery route and schedule planning – simplifying the management of vehicle operations.

A smart charging management feature and a depot management tool linked to the bus operating schedule are also available. These services will allow for optimal management of the energy available for charging, with consequent costs reduction for the operator.

This new service extends the Iveco Bus offering of Iveco ON connected services. The individual modules are available for purchase directly from Iveco Bus and can be activated on the IVECO ON portal. This new offer allows Iveco Bus to provide its customers with an in-house agnostic solution with new and extended functionalities, strengthening its position as a specialist in complete electric mobility solutions.

“The partnership between Iveco Bus and ChargePoint is very good news for our customers. We can now offer, in an integrated way, fleet management from the Iveco Bus vehicles data and the charging stations, in addition to smart charging and depot management. In this way, bus depots can be managed via a single tool, which is in line with the Iveco Bus strategy to provide turn-key solutions.”, said Marco Franza, Head of Energy Management Solutions, Iveco Group.

“The move to zero emission fleets is accelerating rapidly across Europe, as fleet managers embrace electrification to deliver a lower total cost of ownership” said André ten Bloemendal, Senior Vice President Europe, at ChargePoint. “Rolling out our cloud-based fleet management solution with bus OEM leader Iveco Bus demonstrates our shared commitment to fleet electrification in Europe, and together delivers integrated solutions for fleets as they shift to electric vehicles.”

