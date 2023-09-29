Iveco Bus achieves major success with the Autonomous Region of Madeira for the supply of 106 vehicles

Iveco Bus recently signed an agreement for the supply of a total of 106 buses with the operators SIGA RODOESTE (RODOESTE) and Companhia de Autocarros da Madeira S.A (CAM) as part of the "Concession for the public service of road passenger transport in the Autonomous Region of Madeira"

The agreement signed covers the supply of a total of 106 Iveco Bus CROSSWAY and EVADYS vehicles, both 10 and 12 meters long, equipped with the reliable 400 hp Cursor 9 engine developed by FPT Industrial with its patented HI-SCR technology. They also include inside all the amenities and the latest safety equipment to provide passengers with a safe and comfortable journey.

Benefiting from one of the best operating costs on the market, CROSSWAY and EVADYS vehicles offer transport operators unique profitability and versatility, being specially designed to meet the needs of regional routes, medium-distance local tourism services, airport shuttle services and excursions.

Manufactured at the Výsoké Mýto plant (Czech Republic), the CROSSWAY and EVADYS ranges benefit from the facility’s long-standing know-how in the production of buses for intercity and mid-distance tourism services.

The permanent after-sales support and extensive assistance of the vehicles will be ensured in the Autonomous Region of Madeira by the Iveco BREGS dealer, with dedicated teams to ensure an optimized operation.

SOURCE: Iveco Bus