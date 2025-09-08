Iveco Bus accelerates the energy transition of public transport in Flanders with the delivery of 110 Iveco Bus Crossway Low Entry Elec

IVECO BUS delivers 110 Iveco Bus Crossway Low Entry Elec buses to transport operators working for De Lijn. These buses represent a major step forward in the sustainable transition of public transport in Flanders

The adoption of greener public transport in Flanders is accelerating. IVECO BUS has delivered a total of 110 Iveco Bus Crossway Low Entry Elec buses to operators working for De Lijn. This delivery marks an important step in the transition to an emission-free fleet and demonstrates the close collaboration between IVECO BUS and the private operators responsible for daily operations.

Iveco Bus Crossway Low Entry Elec: efficient, quiet, and sustainable

The Iveco Bus Crossway Low Entry Elec is specially designed to meet the needs of regional and intercity lines. Equipped with advanced battery technology, it provides a range of up to 400 km, depending on the route profile and usage. Its 485-kWh battery allows for fast charging via CCS2 plugs. With a capacity of up to 45 seats and more than 70 standing passengers, the Iveco Bus Crossway Low Entry Elec also offers optimal accessibility with a low central entry, wide doors, and wheelchair spaces. Air conditioning, USB charging ports, and quiet electric operation guarantee passenger and driver comfort.

The deployment of these 110 vehicles plays a crucial role in Flanders’ electrification strategy. Through the collaboration with various operators, zero-emission mobility is becoming widespread in the region, allowing an increasing number of passengers to enjoy the benefits of quiet, clean, and comfortable public transport every day.

“We are proud that our Iveco Bus Crossway Low Entry Elec plays a key role in the sustainable transition of public transport in Flanders. With the delivery of these 110 vehicles, we reaffirm our commitment to providing reliable, sustainable, and innovative mobility solutions,” said Paul Mechele, IVECO BUS Sales Manager in Benelux.

De Lijn

De Lijn is the Flemish public transport company responsible for bus and tram services in Flanders. In 2024, De Lijn transported 373 million passengers. The organization aims to be the smart travel companion for journeys in Flanders, focusing on safety, reliability, efficiency, and sustainability.

Approximately half of the buses operating under the De Lijn logo are owned by private operators.

SOURCE: Iveco