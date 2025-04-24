Iveco Bus: A historic milestone with 10,000 school buses delivered under the Caminho da Escola program in Brazil

As the leading supplier of school buses for the Caminho da Escola program, Iveco Bus is proud to announce the delivery of its 10,000th vehicle

Iveco Bus, a leading provider of school buses, has achieved the milestone of delivering 10,000 units since its involvement in the Caminho da Escola program began in 2009. With vehicles specifically designed for student transportation, the brand continues to modernise and expand the fleet of school buses, ensuring safe access and regular attendance for students in public schools throughout Brazil.

Danilo Fetzner, Head of Iveco Bus Commercial Operations for Latin America, states: “We are immensely proud to have reached the milestone of 10,000 units delivered. This achievement reflects our commitment and strategic leadership role in the Caminho da Escola program. Iveco Bus vehicles are renowned for their robustness, performance, and the quality of our service network, making them the preferred choice for municipalities across Brazil.”

Manufactured at the Sete Lagoas plant in Brazil, the ORE (Rural School Bus) by Iveco Bus features a reinforced chassis, ensuring high durability and resistance on difficult terrains. Its reduced front and rear overhangs enhance the vehicle’s manoeuvrability and stability. Additionally, the reinforced suspension provides greater comfort while minimising vehicle wear and tear.

The 10-190 ORE 2 model can accommodate 44 students, while the 15-210 ORE 3 version has a capacity for 59 students. They are equipped with FPT Industrial engines that deliver maximum power of 190 hp and 210 hp, respectively. These school buses are 100% accessible and air-conditioned, providing students with optimal transport conditions even in extreme temperatures.

In 16 years of Iveco Bus’s participation, millions of students have benefited from the brand’s school buses across Brazil. More than 3,500 membership applications have already been formalised, promoting access and attendance for students in public schools.

