It’s still about trust: Ford updates safety assessment as it nears launch of self-driving business

Back in 2018, Ford issued a comprehensive report to the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) that outlined the way we approach self-driving vehicle development. A lot has changed in the years since, but our purpose has remained rock solid: to use autonomous technology to help make people’s lives better by providing a safe, trusted and affordable mobility solution.

Since we released that first safety report, we have continued bringing together all the complex pieces needed to launch a self-driving service. In addition to working with Argo AI to advance the development of a robust Automated Driving System to guide our vehicles on the road, we’ve continued to research and develop an exceptional customer experience, our fleet management capabilities, our behind-the-scenes transportation-as-a-service software and more.

To capture these developments and maintain our goal to be transparent, we’ve recently updated our voluntary safety self-assessment, A Matter of Trust 2.0 and shared it with the U.S. DOT.

Click here to view the safety report. Click here to read the rest of this story on Medium.

SOURCE: Ford