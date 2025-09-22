It’s Electric and the City of Alameda partner to expand equitable EV charging

This collaboration will create curbside EV charging across the island, supporting the City's climate and affordability goals

It’s Electric, a Brooklyn-based electric vehicle (EV) curbside charging company, has partnered with the City of Alameda and the Housing Authority (AHA) to install the city’s first building-powered public curbside EV chargers on AHA property. This milestone marks the beginning of an innovative collaboration that will expand access to clean energy to power transportation in underserved communities while supporting the City of Alameda’s broader climate and equity goals.

The installation is a first-of-its-kind for the City of Alameda and reflects a shared commitment to environmental sustainability, equitable access, and housing-centered solutions. The EV chargers—designed for residents without driveways or private garages—use its electric’s low-impact Level 2 curbside system, powered directly from adjacent buildings without requiring costly utility upgrades.

“I am thrilled to launch this public-private partnership which will rapidly expand EV charging access in Alameda,” stated Alameda Mayor Marilyn Ezzy Ashcraft. “This initiative helps make EV ownership a reality for all Alamedans, including those without access to off-street parking, renters, and residents of multi-family buildings. Additionally, every EV charged in Alameda is powered by 100% clean, green electricity from Alameda Municipal Power, accelerating our climate goals and reducing our carbon footprint. Everett Commons is just the beginning; we’re committed to bringing more curbside charging to neighborhoods throughout Alameda, paving the way for a more equitable and sustainable future.”

“This partnership with It’s Electric enables us to bring charging infrastructure directly to communities that have historically lacked access,” said Vanessa Cooper, Executive Director of the Alameda Housing Authority of the City of Alameda. “This EV charging installation aligns perfectly with our mission to build resilient, inclusive communities while helping our residents participate in the EV transition.”

By leveraging spare electrical capacity, It’s Electric’s EV charging installations avoid the burdensome infrastructure work typically required for curbside chargers. The chargers can be installed in just two days and are financially sustainable for property owners because they are installed and maintained at no cost to the property and also share a portion of charging revenue back to the property owner, creating an incentive-based model that supports long-term maintenance and community investment.

“Equity in EV adoption starts with equitable access to infrastructure,” said Shannon Dulaney, Director of Public Affairs at It’s Electric. “With this project in Alameda, we’re proving that you don’t need to be a homeowner with a garage to drive an EV. Housing authorities across the nation are key allies in bringing this vision to life.”

“By providing 100% clean energy for these EV chargers, we are not only promoting sustainable transportation but also ensuring that all residents, regardless of their type of housing, have access to the benefits of electric vehicle ownership,” said Tim Haines, General Manager of Alameda Municipal Power. “Alameda Municipal Power is proud to support the expansion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure powered by AMP’s clean energy sources.”

Alameda is among the first in the U.S. to adopt the detachable cable model for EV charging, ensuring clear sidewalks and full ADA compliance which are especially important in Alameda’s

historic and residential neighborhoods. Drivers who use the chargers are provided with a personal cable (fully compatible with their vehicle) at no cost, a design standard common in the EU and UK, but novel in the United States.

The City and It’s Electric count these first chargers as the starting point for the broader rollout across Alameda, with additional residential locations including more Housing Authority multifamily sites being assessed for installations. This community-based model offers an accessible and scalable solution that benefits property owners, residents, and the environment alike.

