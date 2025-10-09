It’s back: Introducing the 2027 Chevrolet Bolt

By popular demand, General Motors is bringing back the Chevrolet Bolt, building on the formula that made its predecessor one of the industry’s most popular electric vehicles.
With a starting launch model MSRP1 of $29,990 (including $1,395 DFC) for a 2027 Bolt LT, Chevy is delivering the affordable American EV that buyers want. Later in the model year, an even more affordable LT will be available with a starting MSRP1 of $28,995 (including $1,395 DFC).
Bolt will offer the most range in an EV under $30,000. It will begin shipping to customers early next year and will be a limited run model. Bolt joins the Chevrolet Equinox EV, currently one of the market’s best-selling EVs, solidifying Chevy’s position in the affordable EV segment. Together, Bolt and Equinox EV are expected to account for most of Chevrolet’s 2026 EV volume.
Rear view of the Bolt EV LT in Marina Blue
“The Chevrolet Bolt was the industry’s first affordable mass-market, long-range EV and it commanded one of GM’s most loyal customer bases thanks to its price, versatility and practicality,” said Scott Bell, vice president, Global Chevrolet.
“After production ended, we heard our customer’s feedback and their love for this product. So the Bolt is coming back—by popular demand and better than ever—for a limited time. This is a celebration of what Bolt means to our customers and to Chevrolet. It’s your chance to own a popular EV that’s affordable. So, if you’ve been waiting, this is the moment. Don’t miss it,” Bell said.
Ten things to love about the 2027 Bolt
- GM-estimated 255 miles of range2
- Peak charging speed of 150 kW+, more than 2.5x faster than the previous Bolt EV. Charges 10% to 80% in 26 minutes with public DC fast charging3
- First Chevrolet with native NACS charging port
- New, sporty RS trim
- Larger 11.3-inch-diagonal infotainment screen for navigation, playlists, and entertainment apps like Angry Birds, HBO Max, and more through Google built-in4, plus a larger 11-inch-diagonal driver information screen
- Available Super Cruise5 driver assistance technology with more hands-free miles than ever before
- More than 20 standard safety and driver assistance features6 including Intersection Collision Mitigation, Rear Automatic Braking and Rear Cross Traffic Alert with Braking
- Refined new interior with open console and all-new passenger dash storage
- Multiple USB-C ports7 and available wireless phone charging8
- Vehicle-to-Home9 (V2H) bi-directional capability
“The Chevy Bolt adds to our already successful EV portfolio,” Bell said. “With Equinox EV as America’s most affordable EV with more than 315 miles of EPA-estimated range10, and Bolt offering the most range in an EV under $30,000, Chevy is leading the way on EV affordability without compromise.”
Motivated by efficiency
Front 3/4 view of Bolt RS in Habanero Orange
The 2027 Bolt may have a familiar shape, but underneath it’s sporting the latest GM EV technology. The X76 electric drive unit powering the 2027 Bolt was designed in-house at GM, and the Bolt benefits from the latest wave of continual improvements made by GM.
The X76 drive unit was designed from the ground up to maximize driving range and deliver improved efficiency in cost and energy usage. The permanent-magnet motor uses minimal rare-earth materials for improved costs. Segmented magnets reduce heat build-up and energy loss, and silicon carbide inverter materials minimize energy loss between the battery and drive unit.
The 2027 Bolt is the 10th GM EV model to use the X76 drive unit. Sharing this component across GM’s vast EV portfolio allowed us to pass the cost savings on to the customer. The 2027 Bolt features our most advanced X76 variant to date, benefiting from extensive and rigorous testing both in the real world and virtually.
The Bolt benefits from a blended regenerative braking system for even more efficiency. Whether or not the driver engages One-Pedal Driving11 mode, software in the Bolt prioritizes technology that returns braking energy back to the battery for improved range. The braking system has been optimized for consistent pedal feel during both regen and friction braking, a key improvement over the previous Bolt.
Tech titan
Interior with 11″ driver information center and 11.3″ center infotainment screen
The 2027 Bolt’s integrated infotainment system features Google built-in4 and the latest suite of entertainment apps, powered by OnStar Connectivity12, to deliver capability, convenience, and fun for every journey.
With Google Maps embedded with vehicle systems, your drive route automatically includes information on battery range. On longer drives, Google Maps will give you smarter routes and charging recommendations, factoring in real-time charging station status and range estimates based on driving style. If DC fast charging is available along your route, automatic battery preconditioning gives your battery a warm-up for optimal charging performance.
Available Hands-free Super Cruise
Google Maps also syncs with Super Cruise5 driver assistance technology to show Super Cruise capable routes and indicate how many minutes of your trip can be driven hands-free. Enhancements to the Super Cruise-Google Maps integration ensure you’ve navigated to the correct lane at exit ramps or interchanges.
With “Hey Google” voice assistance, you can control cabin temperature, seat warmers, voice-to-text, hands-free phone calls and more, all without taking your hands off the steering wheel. You can even integrate smart-home devices, using voice commands to open your garage door as you’re arriving home.
When you’re parked or charging, the 2027 Bolt offers premium in-vehicle entertainment apps13 like Angry Birds, Chrome, GameSnacks, HBO Max, Tubi, Prime Video, and more, so you can stream, game, or browse the internet from your dashboard14. And the list of apps available for download via Google Play keeps growing.
Charging ahead
Native NACS Charging Port
The 2027 Bolt is Chevrolet’s first vehicle to offer a native NACS charging port, increasing drivers’ opportunities to access to the ever-expanding public charging network. The 2027 Bolt can take advantage of DC public fast charging up to 150 kW, charging more than 2.5x faster than the previous Bolt. With DC public fast charging, drivers can now go from 10% to 80% battery charge in 26 minutes3.
According to the U.S. Department of Energy, approximately 80% of U.S. EV drivers charge at home. With the average American driving roughly 42 miles per day, and a GM-estimated battery range of 255 miles2, the 2027 Bolt is capable of handling the everyday needs of most EV drivers with ease.
The 2027 Bolt is also vehicle-to-home9 (V2H) bidirectionally capable, meaning that when paired with a GM Energy Home System, it could provide power to a properly equipped home during an outage.
Passenger side front interior view of the Bolt LT
“Fans love the space and practicality of the Bolt’s roomy hatchback layout,” said Phil Zak, executive design director, Global Chevrolet. “We took feedback directly from customers to make sure the 2027 Bolt delivers improved technology and expanded features without compromising space, usability or style.”
The new, driver-centric interior is anchored by an 11.3-inch-diagonal center-dash infotainment screen, plus an 11-inch-diagonal driver information center with user-configurable display.
Wireless charging pad with phone
The new column shifter allows for more space between the front seats, and an available panoramic sunroof provides natural light, accentuating the airy, spacious feeling. The dashboard has an intentional mix of physical and virtual controls, ensuring that the most frequently-used features – like climate control or audio volume – are immediately accessible.
Open storage spaces below the instrument panel and between the front seats provide easy grab-and-go access. Available heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, and wireless phone charging8 embody Bolt’s mission to provide a premium EV experience at an affordable MSRP.
Style for miles
Rear 3/4 view of the Bolt RS in Habanero Orange
New exterior styling gives a fresh take on Bolt’s iconic presence. Seven available exterior paint colors and 17-inch wheels available in three finishes allow Bolt customers to choose the best expression of their style.
For the first time, the 2027 Chevy Bolt is available in Chevy’s sporty RS trim, with unique grille badging, high-gloss black wheels and roof rails. Bolt RS is available in an exclusive color combination of Atomic Yellow exterior with red interior accent stitching.
Everything Bolt fans love, and so much more
From its introduction in model year 2017, Bolt was a game-changer – the first long-range, mass-produced EV available at a truly affordable MSRP. That car went on to deliver some of the highest customer satisfaction and loyalty scores in the auto industry, at any MSRP, and was a leader in drawing new customers to Chevrolet.
Today, Chevrolet is No. 2 in U.S. EV market share, with a wide lineup of affordable, technologically advanced EVs. Our loyal Bolt customers helped Chevy become a leader in EVs. When Bolt returns for the 2027 model year, it will deliver everything customers asked for, and everything they already loved about this genre-defining vehicle.
The 2027 Chevy Bolt will be assembled with domestically and globally sourced parts at GM’s Fairfax Assembly plant in Kansas City, Kansas, and will be available at Chevrolet dealers in the first quarter of 2026.
1The Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price includes destination freight charge. Tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment not included. Dealer sets final price.
2On a full charge. GM Estimated range based on development testing and/or analytical projection consistent with SAE J1634 revision 2017 – MCT and subject to change prior to production. Actual range may vary based on several factors, including temperature, terrain, battery age, loading, and how you use and maintain your vehicle.
3Actual charge times will vary based on battery starting state of charge, battery condition, output of charger, vehicle settings and battery temperature. See the Owner’s Manuals for your vehicle and charger for additional details & limitations.
4Google built-in services are subject to limitations and availability may vary by vehicle, infotainment system, and location. Select service plan required. Certain Google actions and functionality may require account linking. User terms and privacy statements apply. Google, Android Auto, Google Play and Google Maps are trademarks of Google LLC.
5Late availability. Always pay attention while driving and when using Super Cruise. Do not use a hand-held device. Requires active Super Cruise plan or trial. Terms apply. Visit chevysupercruise.com for compatible roads and full details.
6Safety or driver assistance features are no substitute for the driver’s responsibility to operate the vehicle in a safe manner. The driver should remain attentive to traffic, surroundings, and road conditions at all times. Visibility, weather, and road conditions may affect feature performance. Read the vehicle’s owner’s manual for more important feature limitations and information.
7Not compatible with all devices.
8The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adaptor/back cover. To check for phone or other device compatibility, visit http://my.chevrolet.com/learn or consult your carrier.
9The GM Energy PowerShift Charger and GM Energy V2H Enablement Kit requires an adequately charged and properly equipped GM EV having bidirectional charging capabilities, a properly equipped home, and proper grid interconnection. Weather conditions, life of the battery, vehicle variation and usage, and other external factors may impact the duration of power supply. Power supply may be interrupted. It is not recommended that the following devices be powered with the GM Energy PowerShift Charger and V2H Enablement Kit: Medical Devices.
10On a full charge. Actual range may vary based on several factors, including ambient temperature, terrain, battery age and condition, loading, and how you use and maintain your vehicle.
11Feature may be limited when the battery temperatures are extremely cold or hot or when battery is near full charge. Always use the brake pedal when you need to stop immediately. See Owner’s Manual for details.
12Visit onstar.com for details and limitations. Services vary by model. Service plan required.
13Available on select 2017 model year and newer GM vehicles with compatible hardware. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective third-party owners and used under agreement. Requires active service plan. See onstar.com for details and limitations.
14Service varies with conditions and location. Requires active service plan. See onstar.com for details and limitations. Vehicle must be on or in the accessory position for Wi-Fi to function.
SOURCE: Chevrolet