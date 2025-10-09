It’s back: Introducing the 2027 Chevrolet Bolt

New exterior styling gives a fresh take on Bolt’s iconic presence. Seven available exterior paint colors and 17-inch wheels available in three finishes allow Bolt customers to choose the best expression of their style.

For the first time, the 2027 Chevy Bolt is available in Chevy’s sporty RS trim, with unique grille badging, high-gloss black wheels and roof rails. Bolt RS is available in an exclusive color combination of Atomic Yellow exterior with red interior accent stitching.

Everything Bolt fans love, and so much more

From its introduction in model year 2017, Bolt was a game-changer – the first long-range, mass-produced EV available at a truly affordable MSRP. That car went on to deliver some of the highest customer satisfaction and loyalty scores in the auto industry, at any MSRP, and was a leader in drawing new customers to Chevrolet.

Today, Chevrolet is No. 2 in U.S. EV market share, with a wide lineup of affordable, technologically advanced EVs. Our loyal Bolt customers helped Chevy become a leader in EVs. When Bolt returns for the 2027 model year, it will deliver everything customers asked for, and everything they already loved about this genre-defining vehicle.

The 2027 Chevy Bolt will be assembled with domestically and globally sourced parts at GM’s Fairfax Assembly plant in Kansas City, Kansas, and will be available at Chevrolet dealers in the first quarter of 2026.

