It’s a win win win situation as ŠKODA drives off with top titles at the 2019 Carbuyer Awards

ŠKODA’s remarkable trophy-winning streak shows no sign of ending with no fewer than three models taking top honours at the 2019 Carbuyer Awards. The Citigo, Octavia and Superb were all recognised as the best in their respective sectors as ŠKODA cleaned up in some of the new car market’s biggest and most competitive segments. All three ŠKODA models were also repeat winners, retaining their titles from last year’s awards.

Unlike other awards where cars are judged based on their size or price, the Carbuyer Awards focus on the needs of car buyers. The categories are driven by searches made on the Carbuyer website, meaning that the awards are more relevant to motorists looking for the perfect car.

First to taste the victory champagne was the ŠKODA Citigo. A firm favourite with both buyers and the motoring press, the recently revised city car comfortably outscored the opposition to take back-to-back Best City Car titles.

Commenting on the Citigo’s performance, Carbuyer Editor-in-Chief Steve Fowler said: “The Citigo has been a fixture at the top of the city car class since it was launched and many rivals have tried to dislodge it. Every one has come up short in the face of the Skoda’s value-for-money mix of big car quality and small car fun. It’s our Best City Car for 2019.”

The Octavia also proved unbeatable for another year, and added to its incredible tally of titles with the 2019 Best Family Car award. The all-rounder impressed once again with its large cabin and exceptional value for money proving an irresistible combination for the judges. “With its simple, functional design, solid build and prodigious cabin space for the class, the Octavia is a thoroughly well-conceived family car.” commented Steve Fowler. “The Carbuyer team had no hesitation in naming it as our Best Family Car for 2019.”

Completing SKODA’s hat-trick of 2019 Carbuyer awards was the Superb Estate, which was crowned Best Estate Car 2019. As in previous years, the Superb’s remarkable practicality, comfort and quality shone through. Despite competing against cars costing many thousands more, the Superb Estate was untroubled as it retained its Estate car crown.

Explaining why the Superb was a Carbuyer repeat winner, Steve Fowler said: “The ŠKODA range is crammed with well-built, spacious, user-friendly cars and the Superb Estate embodies all of that while adding the comfort and cabin quality levels of a thoroughbred executive car. It’s a worthy winner.”

These latest awards come at the end of another remarkable year for the brand. Across the range, ŠKODA cars have now won more than 30 key industry titles in 2018, making it one of the most successful years for the brand.

SOURCE: ŠKODA