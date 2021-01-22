Italy orders more Solaris buses

An intercity bus model produced by Solaris Bus & Coach is conquering Italy. COTRAL, a carrier that operates suburban and inter-urban transport services in Rome, has again placed an order – this time for 80 InterUrbino buses. This is another large purchase from the operator, for which this vehicle model has been continuously manufactured in the Bolechowo plant since 2016. Solaris has been continually strengthening its robust position in Italy, where it is also a leading supplier of e-buses.

The bus maker has just signed another contract for 80 InterUrbino intercity buses, including a 10-year maintenance service. The vehicles are to be delivered in 2021. They will be put into operation on bus routes connecting the cities and towns of the Province of Rome and of the whole Lazio Region. Following the newly signed contract, almost 600 InterUrbino buses will be deployed on roads leading to The Eternal City. The total value of all the contracts concluded with COTRAL since 2016 exceeds €228m.

“We are very pleased that the operator has again decided to purchase an intercity model from the Solaris family. This is the best proof of the high quality of our products. We have been working strenuously every day to ensure the continuity of public transport throughout Europe. The trust placed in us by our clients is a great responsibility that motivates us even more to act“, says Petros Spinaris, member of the Management Board of Solaris Bus & Coach sp. z o.o. for Sales, Marketing and Customer Service.

The commissioned 12-metre InterUrbinos are cutting-edge intercity buses designed to provide safe and comfortable transport for passengers on longer distances, on routes reaching beyond the city limits. 67 passengers will be able to get on board, with seats available to 55 of them. In addition, the vehicles will feature a space dedicated to hand baggage inside the bus (shelves above the seats), as well as a luggage compartment (luggage holds under the vehicle floor).

The extensive bus equipment will encompass various systems ensuring maximum safety for both passengers and drivers. They will include, among other things, a comprehensive video surveillance system, passenger counting gates and an enclosed driver’s cabin. Moreover, the carrier has opted for Lane Keeping Assist, a MobilEye function that alerts the driver to unintended lane departure.

Solaris has been consistently solidifying its position in the Italian market, which with every passing year has become increasingly more strategically important for the bus maker, particularly as regards emission-free means of transportation. It was in Italy that Solaris recorded record sales in the first three quarters of 2020, with the company supplying 83% of all e-buses in the country. What is more, at the end of last year Solaris signed a contract to supply the 1000th jubilee electric bus that will be delivered to the Apennine Peninsula as part of an order for 100 units as part of a framework contract for up to 250 Urbino 12 electric buses for operator ATM Milano.

SOURCE: Solaris