Italian preview of the Alfa Romeo Tonale concept car at the Salone del Mobile in Milan

The 58th Salone Internazionale del Mobile has been chosen by Alfa Romeo as the location for the national unveiling of the Tonale concept car, the Italian brand’s first plug-in hybrid compact SUV.

After its global debut in Geneva, visitors to the Milan exhibition will be able to see and admire it in the Alfa Romeo installation, in Green Area 5 of the show, next door to Hall 7 on Corso Italia. The international showcase that has always brought together style, design, history and culture, placing the accent on the trends of yesterday, today and tomorrow, will be held in Milan from 9th to 14th April.

The Alfa Romeo Tonale concept car embodies the brand’s trademark language of beauty: it is a compact UV for urban use with a sporty personality. In its design, the distinctive features of Italian style are projected into the future, striking the perfect blend of valued heritage and the anticipation of what’s to come. In keeping with the Alfa Romeo manifesto, every detail is designed around the driver with driving pleasure delivered through ergonomics, use of premium materials and unrivalled dynamic handling. The Tonale concept car is the Alfa Romeo take on electrification, where state-of-the-art technology and legendary driving dynamics meet to grasp new opportunities and provide tangible answers to fresh challenges.

The design of Tonale is projected into the future with its compact dimensions combining unique Italian design with the typical original and modern style of Alfa Romeo in a combination which captures the essence of Italian art through the timeless experience of craftsmanship. Several celebrated style elements are picked up in its design to become a tangible manifestation of the brand’s history but with a modern approach to new Alfa Romeo anatomy.

The design of the 21-inch wheels on the Tonale hints at the traditional DNA of Alfa Romeo, reworking the “teledial” design with a light architectural structure for a clear, high-impact interpretation of the circular theme. This style choice dates back to the 1960s, when it was sported by the iconic 33 Stradale. From the side, the full and elegant volumes are reminiscent of the pure forms of the Duetto or the Disco Volante Spider, while the “Linea GT” of Tonale reinterprets the pouncing stance and feeling of safety conveyed by the award-winning GT junior. The front end displays the trademark trefoil and the distinctive Alfa Romeo shield acts as a bold focal point, setting the tone for the speed and fluidity of Tonale, while the “3 plus 3” light clusters evoke the proud look of SZ and Brera. The rear of Tonale is embellished and softened by an enveloping rear window, completed by a suspended wing that enhances the continuity with the clear sunroof. The rear light clusters are more like a graphic sign than an optical lighting element, evoking a signature signed by an artist.

The interior design of Tonale draws inspiration from the racing history of Alfa Romeo, evoking passion and brilliant driveability in a play of dynamic and powerful shapes. The cockpit of Tonale is boldly designed around driver but also to accommodate passengers in comfort. The style is a balance of harmony and tension conveying the feeling that the entire car is about to pounce. The strong emotions transmitted by the interiors of Tonale are amplified by the contrast of premium materials, such as cool solidity of aluminium that meets the warm softness of leather and Alcantara. Inside, there are translucent panels and a backlit central tunnel. The interior of Tonale offer an inclusive experience with details commonly reserved for exclusive trim levels. The passenger compartment is immersive, cosy and equipped with the characteristics of dynamism appreciated motorising enthusiasts.

Finally, visitors to Salone del Mobile will be able to purchase exquisite merchandise, such as the “Quadrifoglio” limited edition chronograph by Eberhard & Co. The Swiss clockmaker, which has always shared Alfa Romeo’s time-honoured focus on ground-breaking technology and carefully crafted details, has interpreted the legendary badge borne by the brand’s most high-performing cars, making it an integral part of the sophisticated watch movement. Also sure to impress is the new Alfa Romeo Dolomiti e-MTB, by Compagnia Ducale, which combines the agility of the very latest mountain bikes with the auxiliary input of an electric motor for long, enjoyable rides thanks to the 500Wh battery fully concealed inside the frame.

