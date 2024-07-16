It is coming back! NISMO returns to Europe with the full-EV Nissan Ariya

NISMO is heading back to Europe with the introduction of Ariya NISMO, Nissan's first EV NISMO model in the market

Gear up Europe…the Ariya NISMO is on its way! With 2024 marking NISMO’s 40th Anniversary and a legacy spanning 30 years in the region, the NISMO brand returns to Europe with a spark. European customers will soon be able to purchase the sleek, stylish, yet sporty Ariya NISMO – Nissan’s first fully electric NISMO model in this market.

Dynamic, agile and with a bold personality, the Ariya NISMO is the embodiment of ultimate Nissan performance. Building on Nissan’s strong NISMO heritage and keeping it’s Japanese-inspired design, the Ariya NISMO brings a new level of exhilaration to the already excellent performance of the 87KWh Ariya e-4ORCE.

The Ariya NISMO boasts a lineup of sharp and sporty exterior details and engineering, delivering that signature smooth electric feeling with an added spark from the racetrack. With its Japanese-inspired crossover design, the all-electric Ariya NISMO provides a fluid, aerodynamic performance that reduces drag and generates greater downforce at higher speeds.

“NISMO is back in Europe! We are bringing this exciting brand back into our market with a new and refreshed model. As we push forward the electrification of our lineup, it’s essential that we continue to offer elite and exciting models to customers and NISMO enthusiasts as well”.

“Ariya NISMO strikes the perfect balance of the immediate response and acceleration of an all-electric car with the mechanical fine-tuning of a sports car, resulting in an outstanding car for day-to-day driving. With its striking design and stance, get ready to stand out from the crowd!” Mayra González, Divisional Vice President Marketing & Sales, Nissan Europe.

The Ariya NISMO EV crossover comes with a number of improved parts and offers NISMO tuning, which produces acceleration that’s powerful yet smooth and easy to control. Delivering higher performance thanks to a tuned VDC, in combination with high grip tires, the Ariya NISMO is also equipped with a fine-tuned e-4ORCE system for better power and torque distribution to the wheels. The model also provides a continuous G-feel and linear acceleration even at high speed.

Ariya NISMO gives customers the handling and cornering ability usually reserved for motorsports. The NISMO-tuned e-4ORCE maximises the performance of both front and rear suspension systems, ensuring expert traction in all weather, without losing any of its sportscar precision. Additional precision driving is also provided for drivers and passengers with finely tuned brake pads that give reliable stopping power, whether rain or shine!

The striking interior has also been meticulously designed to provide a premium and exclusive experience, regardless of where or when you’re driving. The model’s slick, black-based interior is complemented by a spicy red accent that exudes style and sophistication. This is enhanced further by the model’s special NISMO seats, reminiscent Formula E cars, providing superb grip and fit, ensuring comfort for all inside.

Looking to grab your perfect car for the electric era and stand out from the crowd? Stay tuned for more product updates coming later this year.

Can’t wait? As Nissan Formula E drivers, engineers and fans prepare for an action-packed season finale at the London E-Prix, visitors from all over the world will have the unique opportunity to see the Ariya NISMO for the first time in Europe. Formula E represents the pinnacle of innovation in electric technology, and the Nissan Ariya NISMO is engineered to bring that same trackside excitement and spine-tingling sensation to regular roads, delivering an unparalleled driving experience.

