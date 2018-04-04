Isuzu UK strengthens its network with five new franchise openings

Isuzu UK, the pickup professionals, is proud to announce the expansion of the UK’s only dedicated pickup network with five new dealer appointments across the UK.

With the award-winning D-Max pickup going from strength to strength, Isuzu looks to build on the positive traction from the vehicles successes across the dealer network across 2018.

To continue this success and build momentum for the brand, Isuzu is looking to expand its network further, allowing customers the opportunity to find their perfect pickup and a local location to them.

Claire Ketchion, Group Dealer Development Manager for Isuzu UK, comments, “We are delighted to introduce five new dealers to our network already this year. Our aim is to bring Isuzu to our customers and help to make the pickup buying process a little easier for them where possible. We’re always looking for opportunities to help expand our brand across the country and introduce people to our close-knit Isuzu network”.

New Isuzu franchises opening across March and April 2018 can be found below:

19 th March 2018 – NMG, Norfolk

26th March 2018 – Firbank Van Sales, Cheshire

9th April 2018 – Autosales, Kirriemuir

16th April 2018 – Fussell Wadman, Devizes

28th April 2018 – Lloyd Ltd, Kelso

William Brown, Managing Director for Isuzu UK commented, “We’re excited to welcome five new dealerships to the Isuzu family this year. Isuzu is a brand that works for its customers and our dealerships are very much of the same mindset”.

“The D-Max has had a great year already, picking up two awards for WhatVan? ‘Best Pickup Of The Year’ and Professional Pickup & 4X4 Magazine’s ‘Most Reliable Pickup’, which are testament to the vehicle enough. We know our network are set to have a good year especially with more positive highlights to come for the D-Max”.

For more information about the Isuzu D-Max range and the finance options available please visit www.isuzu.co.uk or visit your local dealer to find out more.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.