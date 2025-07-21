Isuzu UK announces pricing for D-Max EV: the first fully electric commercial pick-up of its kind in Europe

Isuzu UK confirms D-Max EV pricing, starting from £59,995 CVOTR (ex. VAT), with eDL40 and eV-Cross trims available

Following its world-first unveiling at the Commercial Vehicle Show 2025 at the NEC, Birmingham, Isuzu UK has officially announced the pricing for The New Isuzu D-Max EV, the first fully electric pick-up in Europe to offer a 1-tonne payload, 3.5-tonne towing capacity, and full-time 4WD.

The production-ready model will launch with two premium trim levels based on the brand’s best-selling specifications, DL40 and V-Cross, featuring a dual-motor system, 66.9 kWh battery, and the same no-compromise durability that defines Isuzu D-Max.

Isuzu has also confirmed the official naming for the electric variants of its popular pick-up models in the UK. The previously referred to DL40-equivalent and V-Cross-equivalent trim levels will now be known as D-Max eDL40 and D-Max eV-Cross, respectively. This naming convention aligns with the existing diesel-powered range, reflecting the fact that the EV versions retain the same core capability, premium features, and rugged DNA as the internal combustion engine D-Max DL40 and V-Cross models, now with the added benefits of electric power.

The New Isuzu D-Max EV will be offered in a selection of colours. eDL40 models will be available in Splash White as standard, with optional premium finishes including Mercury Silver Metallic, Obsidian Grey MICA, Onyx Black MICA, and Biarritz Blue Metallic. The range-topping V-Cross model shares the same palette but also gains access to an exclusive Dolomite White Pearl finish. These carefully curated colour choices complement the vehicle’s bold stance with EV-specific blue design elements and D-Max EV badging.

D-Max EV Range at Glance

Model CVOTR

(Ex. VAT) Drivetrain Cab Types Colours Key Features D-Max eDL40 £59,995 Full-time 4×4 Extended Splash White (Solid)

Mercury Silver (Metallic)

Obsidian Grey (MICA)

Onyx Black (MICA)

Biarritz Blue (Metallic) Chrome styling, 8” infotainment, 7” driver information display, heated front seats, Bi-LED headlights, leather upholstery*, dual-zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors, Rough Terrain Mode, and a 6-speaker premium sound. D-Max eDL40 £60,995 Full-time 4×4 Double Splash White (Solid)

Mercury Silver (Metallic)

Obsidian Grey (MICA)

Onyx Black (MICA)

Biarritz Blue (Metallic) Chrome styling, 8” infotainment, 7” driver information display, heated front seats, Bi-LED headlights, leather upholstery*, dual-zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors, Rough Terrain Mode, and a 6-speaker premium sound. D-Max eV-Cross £62,495 Full-time 4×4 Double Splash White (Solid)

Mercury Silver (Metallic)

Obsidian Grey (MICA)

Onyx Black (MICA)

Biarritz Blue (Metallic)

Dolomite White (Pearl) Dark grey styling, 9” infotainment, 7” driver information display, heated front seats, Bi-LED headlights, leather upholstery*, dual-zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors, auto dimming rear view mirror, Rough Terrain Mode, 8-speaker premium sound



All prices are exclusive of VAT and additional charges. There is no charge for Splash White colour. For special paint finishes, an additional £600 (excluding VAT) applies. *Leather and other materials.

Neil Scott, National Sales Manager at Isuzu UK, commented: “We’re incredibly proud to launch the D-Max EV at a competitive price point for a fully electric, fully capable, and work-ready 4×4 pick-up. There’s nothing else like it in the market today that combines zero-emission driving with full commercial capability. With high levels of equipment as standard, refined ride quality, and Isuzu’s legendary toughness, the D-Max EV offers true value and a sustainable solution for fleets and professionals alike.”

Pre-sales will begin later in 2025, with first UK arrivals in February 2026. Customer deliveries are scheduled to follow in March 2026. Right-hand drive demonstrator vehicles will be made available to fleet customers in advance.

SOURCE: Isuzu UK