Isuzu to launch Japan’s first dedicated autonomous driving test course for commercial vehicles in Mukawa, Hokkaido

Full-scale operations start in summer 2027, accelerating real-world implementation of autonomous trucks and buses

Isuzu Motors Limited (headquartered in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan; President and COO: Shinsuke Minami; hereinafter “Isuzu”) will establish a new dedicated autonomous driving test course (“Test Course”) within the grounds of Isuzu Hokkaido Proving Ground Co., Ltd., (headquartered in Mukawa, Hokkaido, Japan; President: Ikuo Miki; hereinafter “IHPG”), a member of the Isuzu Group. The initiative aims to accelerate efforts to drive the adoption of Level 4 autonomous trucks and buses. Looking ahead, Isuzu intends to open the test course to companies and organizations outside the Isuzu Group, including autonomous driving startups, automotive parts suppliers, and the transport infrastructure sector, thereby helping advance the deployment of autonomous driving technologies throughout society. Full-scale operations are slated to begin in September 2027.

Overview

The new test course will be developed on approximately 190,000 m2 within the vast grounds of IHPG. The course will feature multiple testing areas, including simulated urban streets, highway merging and exiting sections, and rural roads. The areas will also be equipped with various traffic infrastructure. This will make it possible to safely reproduce complex driving scenarios that are difficult to conduct on public roads, enabling the verification & validation of autonomous driving technologies. Partial use of the course will begin in the summer of 2026, with full-scale operations slated for September 2027. The key features are listed below.

This course is Japan’s first dedicated autonomous driving test course established by a commercial vehicle manufacturer. It is designed to accommodate large-class vehicles, including long, heavy vehicles such as articulated buses and truck trailers.

The course is positioned as the core hub for the development of autonomous driving technologies in the Isuzu Group. In addition to conducting comprehensive testing of sensors, AI models, and control technologies for autonomous vehicles, the course will also be connected to both domestic and overseas facilities via high-speed IT networks, allowing real-time sharing and utilization of test data.

A new test and research facility will be constructed adjacent to the test course, with plans to provide maintenance space for autonomous vehicles as well as workspaces for collaboration partners. The test course will function as an open innovation hub, promoting research and development of autonomous driving technologies and real-world testing through collaboration with startups along with other public and private partners.

By leveraging this test course, Isuzu will work with national and local governments as well as research and academic institutions to help establish safety standards, testing protocols, and other related operational guidelines for the real-world deployment of autonomous driving solutions. The test course will also be used to advance the collection and verification of data required for Level 4 autonomous driving certification and compliance with international regulations. Through these efforts, Isuzu aims to facilitate the coexistence of people and autonomous vehicles in society.

Background

Amid major changes in Japan’s social structure, such as low birth rates, an aging population, and the concentration of people in urban areas, it has become a pressing challenge to address the aging of drivers and shortage of labor facing the transport and logistics industry. In its Mid-Term Business Plan, ISUZU Transformation — Growth to 2030 (IX), the Isuzu Group has identified autonomous driving solutions as a key technological domain in which to pursue new businesses that address such social issues. Specifically, the Group aims to launch Level 4 autonomous trucks and buses in fiscal 2027. To that end, Isuzu is actively developing and working to commercialize autonomous driving technologies, not only on its own, but also in collaboration with national and local governments, other commercial vehicle manufacturers, and advanced technology startups.

Aim

To enhance autonomous driving technology and facilitate its implementation, it is essential to collect a sufficient volume and quality of data through actual driving trials on public roads. Using this massive amount of data to advance the training of AI models will improve the accuracy of autonomous vehicle recognition and decision-making, while extracting unverified traffic scenarios for repeated testing will further enhance safety. However, in order to minimize risk when collecting data in safety-critical and more severe scenarios, a dedicated test course that faithfully reproduces public road environments is required. At this Test Course, Isuzu will conduct extensive testing and improvements across a wide range of driving scenarios, thereby building the robust safety and reliability required for autonomous driving in the real world.

Prior to the establishment of the Test Course, a groundbreaking ceremony was held on August 27 at the site slated for construction within IHPG, and was attended by approximately 40 related personnel.

Both executives in charge of autonomous driving technology development for the Group made remarks. Ken Ueda, Senior Executive Officer, EVP of the Engineering Division: “Autonomous driving solutions will be a future pillar of Isuzu’s business. The Isuzu Group will contribute to the advancement of autonomous driving technology through the operation of this test course, pioneering a future of safe and secure mobility to help realize a society free of accidents.”

Hiroshi Sato, Senior Executive Officer, VP of the Engineering Division: “This test course is essential infrastructure for the Isuzu Group as we strive to lead the world in autonomous driving for commercial vehicles. We hope that in a few years, it will become a hub for open innovation, a center for autonomous driving where various companies and organizations collaborate on research and development.”

The corporate philosophy ISUZU ID defines the Isuzu Group’s Purpose as “Moving the World -for You.” In concrete terms, Isuzu is advancing the real-world implementation of autonomous driving solutions that help to address challenges facing society. Isuzu aims to provide new modes of transportation for the benefit of society by implementing technologies such as autonomous driving, transforming into a commercial mobility solutions company.

＜Overview of dedicated autonomous driving test course＞

Location: Isuzu Hokkaido Proving Ground Co., Ltd. (489 Yonehara, Mukawa-cho, Hokkaido, Japan)

Area: Approx. 190,000 m2

Total investment: Approx. 7.4 billion yen

Start of operations: September 2027 (planned)

Test course areas: Simulated urban streets, highway merging and exiting sections, gradients, suburban roads, parking, multi-purpose (flexible course design), ADAS testing, etc.

Main traffic infrastructure: Traffic lights, electronic speed limit signage (for testing various speed limits), dedicated bicycle lanes, bus stops, V2X equipment (enabling communication between vehicles and other entities on the road), ETC gates, railway crossings, etc.

Test and research facility: Large vehicle maintenance area, meeting rooms for external partners, presentation room, and remote monitoring room (scheduled to begin operation in October 2028)





Top row, left to right: ETC gates, bus stops, electronic speed limit signage

Bottom row, left to right: railway crossings, dedicated bicycle lanes, intersections equipped with traffic signals and V2X capability

(all designed to test the coordination between autonomous vehicles and transport infrastructure)

SOURCE: Isuzu