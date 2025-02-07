Isuzu: Reorganization, change in duties of executive officers and other personnel

Isuzu Motors Limited announces the following reorganization and changes in duties of executive officers and other personnel effective April 1, 2025

Isuzu Motors Limited (headquartered in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan; President and COO; Shinsuke Minami; hereinafter “Isuzu”) announces the following reorganization and changes in duties of executive officers and other personnel effective April 1, 2025.

Aim

Aiming to become a leader in the global commercial vehicle industry, Isuzu has united its efforts to unlock opportunities for further business growth and build a management and governance structure to ensure stable business operations. To be able to swiftly respond to changes in the business environment and address the challenges ahead, Isuzu will make changes to its executive and organizational structure, while keeping the formation of the CEO at the center, supported by the COO, CMzO*1 and CSO*2, which was rolled out in April of last year.

*1 Chief Monozukuri Officer: Leads and oversees mainly the monozukuri (manufacturing) domain

*2 Chief Strategy Officer: Leads and oversees mainly the business strategy

Summary of reorganization

Change in division level

Sales Division shall be divided into Japan Sales Division and International Sales Division with an aim to expedite decision-making on initiatives Isuzu is taking to address business challenges in sales.

Change in department level

Japan Sales Division

GR Japan Sales Business Management Dept., GR Japan Sales Business Planning Dept. and GR Japan Product Marketing Dept. are renamed Japan Sales Business Management Dept., Japan Sales Business Planning Dept. and Japan Product Marketing Dept. respectively.

The distribution function of Isuzu Motors Sales Ltd. shall be transferred to Japan Sales Division and Japan Distribution Control Dept. shall be newly established.

Japan Safety Enhancement & Aftersales Planning Dept. shall be newly established to strengthen safety and aftersales of sales distributors.

In order to accurately respond to customer needs, Parts Operations Dept. shall be transferred from Business Process Development Division to Japan Sales Division and renamed Parts Business Dept.

Industrial Solutions & Powertrain Business Division

Multifuel Engine Planning & Engineering Dept. shall be newly established in Industrial Solutions & Powertrain Business Division, and the function of xGV Planning & Engineering Dept. in Carbon Neutral Strategy Division shall be transferred to the department.

Purchasing Division

Powertrain Cost Planning Dept. in Industrial Solutions & Powertrain Business Division shall be transferred to Cost Planning Dept. in Purchasing Division.

Engineering Division

The product planning function of CN Product Planning & Engineering Dept. in Carbon Neutral Strategy Division shall be transferred to Engineering Division’s L/D & M/D Product Planning & Engineering Dept., which shall be renamed CV Product Planning Dept. No.1. In addition, Global CV Product Planning & Engineering Dept. shall be renamed CV Product Planning Dept. No.2.

To promote the use of I-MACS*3 for engineering work, the design function of CN Product Planning & Engineering Dept. in Carbon Neutral Strategy Division shall be transferred to Engineering Division under which I-MACS Planning Dept. shall be newly established.

With the reorganization, the number of departments will increase by one from 119 to 120.

*3 Isuzu Modular Architecture and Component Standard: A development method that enables the combination of various components, parts, and devices to meet diverse needs in anticipation of technological evolution and further expansion of vehicle models.

[Changes in Directors of the Board as of April 1]

New position Current position Name Director of the Board

Managing Executive Officer

CSO

EVP, Corporate Strategy Division

EVP, Corporate Planning & Finance Division

EVP, Systems Division Director of the Board

Managing Executive Officer

CSO

Group CFO

EVP, Corporate Strategy Division

EVP, Corporate Planning & Finance Division

SVP, Chief Officer for External Affairs Naohiro Yamaguchi Director of the Board

Chairman, UD Trucks Corporation Director of the Board

Managing Executive Officer

EVP, Sales Division Tetsuya Ikemoto

[Changes in Executive Officers as of April 1]

New position Current position Name Managing Executive Officer

EVP, Carbon Neutral Strategy Division Managing Executive Officer

EVP, Carbon Neutral Strategy Division

EVP, Engineering Division Takashi Odaira Managing Executive Officer

LCV Business Managing Officer

EVP, LCV Business Dept. Managing Executive Officer

LCV Business Managing Officer

EVP, LCV Business Dept.

SVP, Product Executive Chief Engineer (LCV Executive Chief Engineer)

President and Representative Director, Isuzu Motors Co., (Thailand) Ltd. Satoshi Yamaguchi Senior Executive Officer

EVP, Japan Sales Division Executive Officer

SVP, Sales Division Hidekazu Noto Senior Executive Officer

EVP, International Sales Division

VP, International Sales Division Executive Officer

SVP, Sales Division

VP, Sales Division Koji Nakamura Senior Executive Officer

EVP, Purchasing Division Senior Executive Officer

EVP, Purchasing Division

VP, Purchasing Division

SVP, UD Trucks Corporation Akira Kamijo Senior Executive Officer

EVP, Engineering Division

SVP, Product Executive Chief Engineer (MD/LD/BUS Executive Chief Engineer) Executive Officer

SVP, Product Executive Chief Engineer (MD/LD/BUS Executive Chief Engineer)

VP, Engineering Division Ken Ueda Senior Executive Officer

SVP, Chief Officer for External Affairs

VP, Engineering Division Executive Officer

SVP, Chief Officer for External Affairs

VP, Engineering Division Hiroshi Sato Executive Officer

CFO

VP, Corporate Planning & Finance Division VP, Corporate Planning & Finance Division Fumiya Yamakita Executive Officer

SVP, Product Executive Chief Engineer (HD Executive Chief Engineer)

VP, Engineering Division

SVP, UD Trucks Corporation Executive Officer

SVP, Product Executive Chief Engineer (HD Executive Chief Engineer)

VP, Engineering Division Kazuhiro Nishi Executive Officer

VP, Manufacturing Division VP, Manufacturing Division Jun Konnai Executive Officer

SVP, Chief Officer for External Affairs Executive Officer

SVP, Carbon Neutral Strategy Division

VP, Carbon Neutral Strategy Division Kazunari Furukawa Executive Officer

SVP, Product Executive Chief Engineer (LCV Executive Chief Engineer)

President and Representative Director, Isuzu Motors Co., (Thailand) Ltd. VP, Sales Division

VP, LCV Business Dept. Taro Kunifusa Executive Officer

Chairman and CEO, Isuzu North America Corporation President and CEO, Isuzu North America Corporation

President, Isuzu Motors America, LLC. Noboru Murakami

[Retirement of Executive Officers as of April 1]

New position Current position Name President and CEO, UD Trucks Corporation Executive Officer

SVP, Chief Officer for External Affairs

Chairman, UD Trucks Corporation Koichi Ito

Changes in Directors of the Board after the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June

[New Candidates for Directors of the Board and Candidates for Retirement]

[New Candidates]

New position Current position Name Director of the Board

Standing Audit and Supervisory Committee Member Chairman, Isuzu Motors Tohoku Limited Masato Kawanami Director of the Board*

Audit and Supervisory Committee Member Professor Emeritus, Hitotsubashi University Hirotomo Abe Director of the Board*

Audit and Supervisory Committee Member Principal, KPMG AZSA LLC Yumiko Hosoi

*Outside directors stipulated by the Companies Act

[Retirement candidates]

Previous position Name Director of the Board Tetsuya Ikemoto Director of the Board*

Standing Audit and Supervisory Committee Member Makoto Anayama Director of the Board

Standing Audit and Supervisory Committee Member Kenji Miyazaki Director of the Board*

Audit and Supervisory Committee Member Kanji Kawamura

*Outside directors stipulated by the Companies Act

[Personnel Changes as of April 1]

New position Current position Name VP, Corporate Audit Dept. and General Manager, Corporate Audit Dept. VP, Corporate Audit Dept. Hiroko Niwa VP, Product & Technology Strategies Division Chief Engineer, L/D & M/D Product Planning & Engineering Dept. Masanobu Sato VP, Corporate Strategy Division and General Manager, Public Relations Dept. General Manager, Public Relations Dept. Takayuki Aikawa VP, Systems Division General Manager, Connected System & Service Planning Dept. Akira Yamashita VP, Japan Sales Division Isuzu Malaysia Sendirian Berhad Shunsuke Okazoe VP, Japan Sales Division VP, Sales Division Taisuke Kawasaki VP, International Sales Division General Manager, Regional Management Office No. 1 Hiroki Motohashi VP, International Sales Division ITOCHU Corporation Takuji Kani VP, International Sales Division and VP, LCV Business Dept. General Manager, Regional Management Office No. 3 Takashi Nishida VP, Industrial Solutions & Powertrain Business Division VP, Carbon Neutral Strategy Division Haruki Hamada VP, Industrial Solutions & Powertrain Business Division UD Trucks Corporation Okihiro Takagi VP, Carbon Neutral Strategy Division General Manager, CJP Strategic Planning Dept. Koji Goto VP, Purchasing Division Isuzu Motors Co., (Thailand) Ltd. Toshiaki Senuma VP, Engineering Division and General Manager, LCV Product Planning & Engineering Dept. General Manager, LCV Product Planning & Engineering Dept. Akira Hirata VP, Engineering Division General Manager, CN Product Planning & Engineering Dept. Yuta Takamatsu VP, Manufacturing Division Isuzu Motors Co., (Thailand) Ltd. Hiroshi Ninomiya

General Manager level

New position Current position Name General Manager, Field Quality Engineering Dept. Senior Manager, Field Quality Engineering Dept. Toru Nakada General Manager, Connected System & Service Planning Dept. UD Trucks Corporation Masashi Makino General Manager, Sustainability Dept. Senior Manager, Sustainability Dept. Takuma Tani General Manager, Government Affairs Dept. Manager, CEO Office Shimpei Ochiai General Manager, CJP Strategic Planning Dept. Manager, CJP Strategic Planning Dept. Takuya Kitazono General Manager, Corporate Planning Dept. General Manager, GR Japan Sales Business Management Dept. Toshitake Suyama General Manager, LCV Business Dept. Isuzu Motors Co., (Thailand) Ltd. Yohei Kato General Manager, Japan Sales Business Management Dept. Isuzu North America Corporation Eiichiro Machida General Manager, Japan Sales Business Planning Dept. General Manager, GR Japan Sales Business Planning Dept. Hiroshi Uno General Manager, Japan Product Marketing Dept. General Manager, GR Japan Product Marketing Dept. Yasuhiro Wakamura General Manager, Japan Distribution Control Dept. General Manager, Japan Sales Dept. Tadashi Yasuda General Manager, Solution Business Development Dept. Senior Manager, Solution Business Development Dept. Shinya Ozaki General Manager, Japan Safety Enhancement ＆ Aftersales Planning Dept. General Manager, Japan Aftersales Support Dept. Osamu Kojima General Manager, Japan Aftersales Support Dept. Senior Manager, Japan Aftersales Support Dept. Haruhito Yoshikawa General Manager, Parts Business Dept. General Manager, Parts Operations Dept. Koji Hanawa General Manager, Japan Sales Dept. Isuzu Motors Sales Ltd. Tatsuya Yamaguchi General Manager, Regional Management Office No. 1 General Manager, Regional Management Office No. 2 Takashi Ichinose General Manager, Regional Management Office No. 1 General Manager, LCV Business Dept. Makoto Goto General Manager, Regional Management Office No. 2 Senior Manager, Regional Management Office No. 2 Takehiro Ota General Manager, Regional Management Office No. 2 Senior Manager, Regional Management Office No. 2 Yoko Nagaoka General Manager, Regional Management Office No. 2 Senior Manager, Regional Management Office No. 2 Tomoya Nagata General Manager, Regional Management Office No. 3 Senior Manager, Regional Management Office No. 3 Keisuke Shimoyama General Manager, International Product Marketing Dept. Isuzu Commercial Truck of America, Inc. Sohei Kotani General Manager, International Parts Sales Dept. Senior Manager, International Parts Sales Dept. Yusuke Azuma General Manager, Powertrain Product Planning & Engineering Dept. No.1 UD Trucks Corporation Yuji Naito General Manager, Multifuel Engine Planning & Engineering Dept. Senior Manager, Engine Component Engineering Dept. Daisuke Moriyama General Manager, CN Business Planning Dept. – Wataru Yokota General Manager, Purchasing Control Dept. Senior Manager, PT Sourcing Dept. Munehiro Fujisawa General Manager, Vehicle Sourcing Dept. Senior Manager, Purchasing Control Dept. Mitsuyasu Kitamura General Manager, Electronics & EE Parts Sourcing Dept. Senior Manager, PT Sourcing Dept. Yusuke Taguchi General Manager, Compliance & Certification Dept. Senior Manager, Compliance & Certification Dept. Mikihiko Yokoyama General Manager, H/D Product Planning & Engineering Dept. Manager, H/D Product Planning & Engineering Dept. Hideki Nonaka General Manager, Bus Product Planning & Engineering Dept. Chief Engineer, CN Product Planning & Engineering Dept. Kazuyuki Tezuka General Manager, CV Product Planning Dept. No.1 Chief Engineer, CN Product Planning & Engineering Dept. Jun Homizu General Manager, CV Product Planning Dept. No.2 Chief Engineer, Global CV Product Planning & Engineering Dept. Takahiro Imai General Manager, I-MACS Planning Dept. General Manager, L/D & M/D Product Planning & Engineering Dept. Takuya Matsumoto General Manager, Chassis Engineering Dept. No.1 Senior Manager, Chassis Engineering Dept. No.1 Kenji Osumi General Manager, Vehicle Validation & Experiment Dept. No.2 Senior Manager, Vehicle Validation & Experiment Dept. No.2 Atsuko Tsugane General Manager, Global Support Dept. Senior Manager, Global Support Dept. Osamu Sato General Manager, IM Promotion Dept. Senior Manager, Vehicle Plant Operation Planning Dept. Masahiro Yoshizawa General Manager, Vehicle Manufacturing Dept. General Manager, IM Promotion Dept. Yuichi Itatsu General Manager, Powertrain Manufacturing Dept. No.1 Isuzu Autoparts Manufacturing Corporation Seiji Mizutani

SOURCE: Isuzu