Isuzu premier Yukon Luxe extended cab at CV Show 2018

Isuzu UK, the pickup professionals, is pleased to announce the launch of the Yukon Luxe Extended Cab, a comfortable, hardworking pick-up.

A new addition to the Yukon range, the pickup includes upgrades to exterior and interior elements, whilst retaining all the features of the award-winning Isuzu D-Max Yukon.

Visitors to the CV Show 2018 will also be able to view the exterior upgrades of this new Yukon model straight away. The 18-inch Black Shadow alloy wheels offer a striking dynamic to the vehicle.

The pro-lift tailgate assist adds an extra sense of quality by giving the tailgate movement a smoother look and feel. It not only assists the tailgate coming down but also makes the tailgate feel 95% lighter, enabling you to lift it with just one finger and making it easier to open when your hands are full. It will also stop the tailgate from slamming down, particularly important around children who may open the tailgate and not realise how heavy it is.

The interior benefits from a new stylish red and black leather trim upgrade, creating a sophisticated feel for occupants of the pickups cabin, providing both increased comfort and style.

Pricing for the new Yukon Luxe Extended Cab is only £22,509 CV OTR (Exc. VAT), offering a considerable amount of exterior and interior upgrades for only £1000 over the standard Yukon Extended Cab CV OTR (Exc. VAT) price.

Following an already successful year for the award-winning D-Max, the Yukon Luxe Extended Cab offers the capability and practicality of the D-Max whilst looking and feeling more sophisticated throughout the pickup. The award-winning D-Max has already had a successful 2018, being crowned ‘Pick Up of The Year’ at the 2018 WhatVan? Awards and ‘Most Reliable Pickup’ for 2018 by Professional Pickup & 4X4 magazine.

For more information on the Yukon Luxe Extended Cab please visit Stand 5F65 – Hall 5 at the CV Show 2018 or visit www.Isuzu.co.uk for details of your local dealership.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.