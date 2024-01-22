Isuzu joins multi-interest agreement to promote regional transportation DX self-driving bus PoC launched in Hiratsuka City

Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) is pleased to announce that on January 19, 2024, Isuzu Motors Ltd. (Isuzu) became a new signatory to an agreement previously reached by MC and four other interests to collaborate on digital transformations (DX) in regional public transportation

Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) is pleased to announce that on January 19, 2024, Isuzu Motors Ltd. (Isuzu) became a new signatory to an agreement previously reached by MC and four other interests to collaborate on digital transformations (DX) in regional public transportation. The agreement, which focuses on autonomous-driving services in Kanagawa Prefecture’s Hiratsuka City, was originally signed on April 7, 2023 by MC, Hiratsuka City, Kanagawa Chuo Kotsu Co., Ltd., Aisan Technology Co., Ltd., and A-Drive Inc.

Through its work to address logistics and mobility related challenges with DX-driven innovations, Isuzu has demonstrated that its values align with our five-partner commitment to this autonomous-driving project. Our shared goal to find mobility solutions made Isuzu’s inclusion in our agreement a logical step forward.