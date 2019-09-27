Isuzu exhibitions in the 46th Tokyo Motor Show

Isuzu Motors Limited (headquartered in Shinagawa, Tokyo; Masanori Katayama, President and Representative Director; hereinafter “Isuzu”) is going to showcase five vehicles (including four reference exhibits), powertrains, etc. at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show to be held at the Tokyo Big Site from Thursday, October 24 to Monday/National holiday, November 4.

Under the theme of

Create with you -for supporting Transportation

Even in today’s ever-changing time, Isuzu strives to support transportation around the globe, so much so that it’s been actively building collaborative relationships with customers and society creating new solutions.

The Isuzu booth featuring not only its flagship model GIGA but also the reference exhibits of FL-IR, ELF EV Walk-through Van and ERGA DUO will be displaying its commitment in co-creating solutions with the customers and society to advance the new-generation of transportation.

1.GIGA [World Premiere·reference exhibit] GIGA, Isuzu’s flagship model advanced further

In addition to the latest advanced safety feature, GIGA’s boosted the existing feature aiming to alleviate driver fatigue. By improving these features in tandem, it’s stepped up to the next level of performance. All contributes to driving safety: Pre-crash brake capable of detecting pedestrians and bicycles, a safety measure which avoids accidents when turning at intersections, Blind Spot Monitoring that assists safe lane changes, LED headlights which vary light distribution for maximum visibility, etc.

To reduce driver fatigue GIGA is renewed with a cruise control system which uses a millimeter-wave radar to measure the distance from a preceding vehicle in order to follow safely at all speeds, a newly-designed high roof cabin, etc.

MIMAMORI to analyze the state of the vehicle is too beefed up and it now checks and monitors the safety features providing the customer with peace-of-mind uptime.

2.Show Model FL-IR [World Premiere·reference exhibit]

With the concept of Creating new ways of working for the long-haul driver enabling them to feel safe, secure and stimulated, a model’s been developed specially for the show to depict a futuristic distribution network.

By linking the similarities in connected and platooning trucks to marine mammals that navigate through ultrasonic sound waves and their unique swimming formation, a shark-inspired bio design was created to illustrate an image of a mighty robot. Its exterior is designed organically with a sharp-nose cabin vital to let it cut through the wind, which is contrasted by a sturdy aero device around it.

Inside the cabin, a layer design is employed enabling to adjust the layout of a dashboard when switching between manual and autonomous driving. Seats can come together in the center for pleasurable driving and comfort.

