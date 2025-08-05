Isuzu establishes the group’s first overseas leasing company in Australia

Global expansion of new vehicle maintenance leases to support vehicle uptime over the full lifecycle

Isuzu Motors Limited (Head Office: Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture; President and COO: Shinsuke Minami; hereafter “Isuzu”) will establish a new leasing company in Australia, Isuzu Financial Services Australia Pty Ltd. (hereafter “IFSA”). IFSA marks Isuzu’s first-ever leasing company established outside Japan by the consolidated group. The new entity is a joint venture between Isuzu Australia Ltd. (hereafter “IAL”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Isuzu, and Tokyo Century Corporation (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Koji Fujiwara hereafter “Tokyo Century”). IFSA is capitalized at AUD 50 million, with ownership stakes of 80% by IAL and 20% by Tokyo Century. The new company will commence operations in October, 2026.

In recent years, Australia has seen an increase in demand for vehicle uptime support and operational cost optimization, driven in part by continuously rising transportation costs. In response, IAL has launched a lease business in Australia, and through newly established IFSA, IAL will offer maintenance leasing integrated with new vehicle sales to provide full operational support throughout the lifecycle.

Isuzu’s medium-term business plan, ISUZU Transformation – Growth to 2030 (IX), focuses on the strengthening of existing operations, such as vehicle sales and aftersales services, as well as the development of new businesses. The company is actively expanding services designed to meet the needs of all global markets, including Australia.

Guided by its purpose of Moving the World – for You, Isuzu will continue to deliver services that address the needs of customers worldwide to ensure safe and reliable uptime support.

＜Comments by representatives＞

Takeo Shindo, Managing Director and CEO of IAL For many years, customers have wanted to see a captive leasing program from Isuzu, Australia’s leading commercial vehicle brand. I am delighted that the establishment of IFSA will allow us to meet those expectations. By partnering with Tokyo Century, a company with extensive experience and strength in diverse leasing operations both in Japan and internationally, I am confident that we will be able to further accelerate our business in Australia, where both the leasing and vehicle sales markets are expected to grow steadily. We will combine our companies’ strengths going forward to offer products and services tailored to the needs of the Australian market through IFSA, contributing to customer success.

Toshio Kitamura, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Tokyo Century We are truly honored to establish this new joint venture in Australia with Isuzu Motors, one of our most important international partners. Expanding the strong collaborative model, we have built together in the U.S. market into Australia, a key growth market, represents a significant milestone in our global strategy. With the success of this new partnership, we aim to achieve sustainable growth and enhanced corporate value for both companies.

Overview of IFSA Company name Isuzu Financial Services Australia Pty Ltd． Location Melbourne, Victoria, Australia Start of operations October, 2026 Products offered Maintenance leases and finance leases Capital AUD 50 million Investment ratio IAL 80% and Tokyo Century 20% Representative Shinichi Sugita Business Leasing services for Isuzu trucks in Australia