Isuzu D-Max wins Pick Up of the Year at the Commercial Fleet Awards 2018

Continuing a very successful year, the multi award-winning Isuzu D-Max picks up yet another award, this time at the Commercial Fleet Awards 2018 where it won ‘Pick Up of the Year’.

The Commercial Fleet Awards celebrate the contributions of outstanding individuals, companies and manufacturers within the commercial fleet Industry. Over 600 automotive guests attended the event which is seen as an integral part of the commercial fleet industry calendar and offers a vital opportunity for the industry to come together, network and celebrate its successes.

Manufacturer categories compare vehicles across a number of core fleet criteria, including payload, safety, technology, running costs, fuel efficiency, reliability and aftersales service so it is a great accolade that the Isuzu D-Max emerged victorious, beating strong competition from rivals in a highly contested sector.

The Isuzu D-Max was praised for meeting Euro 6 standards without the need for AdBlue, unlike most of its competitors. It has a 3.5 tonne towing capacity, over 1 tonne payload and provides a quiet, economical driving experience. The breadth of the Isuzu D-Max range also impressed judges; with single, extended and double-cab formats available, as well as a wide choice of trim levels. Coupled with the attractive five-year/125,000-mile warranty package and 5 years’ roadside assistance (in the UK & Europe), the Isuzu D-Max proved it was truly built for the professionals who use it.

Christopher Macgowan, OBE, former Chief Executive of the SMMT and Chairman of the judging panel presented this coveted fleet award to William Brown, Isuzu UK Managing Director, who commented: “The award for the Isuzu D-Max is a demonstration of the truck’s capability, practicality and reliability which meets the needs of fleet customers across the industry”.

The award-winning Isuzu D-Max has already had a successful 2018, being crowned ‘Pick-Up of The Year’ at the 2018 WhatVan? Awards, ‘Most Reliable Pick-Up’ for 2018 by Professional Pick-Up & 4X4 magazine, ‘Best Workhorse Pick-Up’ for 2018 by Trade Van Driver, ‘Best Pick-Up 2018’ by Scottish Field, Van/Truck Brand of the year 2018 by On The Tools and ‘Pick Up of the Year’ at Export and Freight Transport and Logistic Awards 2018.

SOURCE: Isuzu