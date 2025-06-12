Isuzu celebrates 125,000 vehicle sales milestone in the UK

June 2025 marks a landmark moment for pick-up importer and distributor, Isuzu UK, as it proudly celebrates its 125,000th vehicle sold in the UK

June 2025 marks a landmark moment for pick-up importer and distributor, Isuzu UK, as it proudly celebrates its 125,000th vehicle sold in the UK. Arriving in the UK almost four decades ago, in 1987, Isuzu reflects on its illustrious journey to becoming The Pick-Up Professionals.

Early years

The Japanese manufacturer entered the UK market in 1987 with the iconic Trooper model, with over 40,000 sales in the UK, equating to approximately 32% of total Isuzu sales to date.

Quickly establishing itself around the world as a tough and reliable 4×4, the original Trooper saw two generations in the UK up until 2003. The Mk2 Trooper, introduced in 1992, gained a particularly strong reputation within off-roading and classic car spheres.

The second generation saw a leap in performance for the model, with a more refined interior and exterior design, switchable 4WD system, and three trim levels: Standard, Duty, and Citation. Each offered increasing levels of premium features, all available in both a three-door short-wheelbase and seven-seater long-wheelbase configuration.

The success of Trooper established Isuzu as a reliable marque in the UK, providing capable and versatile off-road vehicles. These key traits still underpin the fundamental drivers of Isuzu UK’s success to this day.

Off-road prowess to on-road performance (1987 – 1989)

After conquering the hearts of off-road enthusiasts, the brand decided to diversify into another market. In 1987, Isuzu UK introduced the cult classic Piazza to the market, an exhilarating three-door, 2.0-litre turbocharged coupé renowned for its impressive acceleration, with a 0- 60mph of 8.3 seconds and top speed of 127mph.

What made Piazza even more appealing came in the form of Isuzu UK’s collaboration with sports car manufacturer Lotus. The ‘Handling by Lotus’ model sported upgraded suspension, brakes, and tyres, becoming a rare but highly sought-after classic. Piazza demonstrated the versatility of the Isuzu brand, showcasing its aptitude in producing exciting performance road cars as well as off-roading powerhouses.

Origins of the Pick-Up Professionals (1988 – 2012)

Affirming its growing reputation for rugged and capable vehicles in its first year, Isuzu introduced its first pick-up in the UK, Isuzu TF, in 1988. Comprised of the same DNA which propelled the Trooper to off-roading folklore, TF formed the foundations that led to Isuzu UK becoming known as The Pick-Up Professionals.

TF was available in multiple cab configurations, including single, extended (space cab), and double cab. The inaugural UK Isuzu pick-up had a 2.5-litre engine, outputting 100ps, four-wheel-drive, 1-tonne payload, and 2-tonne towing capacity.

Following the introduction of its first pick-up truck in the UK, Isuzu debuted the new model of the commercial vehicle, Rodeo, in 2004. The Rodeo 3.0-litre was the first diesel pick-up in the UK with an automatic gearbox, offering 360Nm torque, 130ps, and an improved 3-tonne towing capacity.

The model range spanned from the entry-level 2.5-litre Denver, equipped with air conditioning, electric windows, and 16-inch alloy wheels, to the 3.0-litre Denver Max LE, sporting 18-inch chrome alloy wheels, body colour canopy, and a stainless-steel mesh front grille.

Full steam ahead (2012 – present day)

Eight years and 16,000 Rodeo sales later, the Isuzu D-Max launched in 2012, taking the UK pick-up market by storm and quickly becoming acknowledged as a hardworking, tough, and reliable truck.

With over 50% of total Isuzu sales belonging to the D-Max, currently in its third generation, Isuzu has harnessed years of honing its craft, becoming a favourite among farmers and tradespeople with over a tonne payload and a 3.5-tonne towing capacity.

In 2017, the Isuzu D-Max introduced a cleaner and more efficient 1.9-litre turbo diesel engine, delivering 164ps and 360Nm torque whilst pioneering the market in sustainability and efficiency, reaching up to 39.4mpg.

Isuzu brought the third-generation D-Max to the UK market in 2021, continuing the model’s success with the latest styling, technology, comfort and mechanical refinements, making the model even more desirable. The Japanese brand has also further built on its undermined reputation for superior safety, enhancing the pick-up’s passive and active safety systems. The D-Max undertook a light cosmetic facelift two years after the launch.

Introduced in 2025, the latest version of the pick-up, The New Isuzu D-Max, typifies the culmination of decades of development. Updated features include Rough Terrain Mode (a smart Traction Control System for slippery and rocky surfaces with difficult traction), enhanced ADAS safety features (building on the very comprehensive set of features with new Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, Turn Assist, Attention Assist, and Traffic Jam Assist), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), modernised, fully wireless infotainment and new digital reversing camera, both standard across the entire range, and bold new cosmetic styling.

Isuzu UK’s momentum continues to flourish, as 2023 and 2024 saw back-to-back record sales years for the D-Max with 6,318 and 6,574 sold respectively. This impressive performance resulted in Isuzu becoming the second-largest pick-up brand in the UK, with a pick-up market share of 17.5% according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The Pick-Up Professionals have also been acclaimed by multiple sources, receiving multiple awards in 2025, including ‘Pick-Up of the Year’ from Company Car & Van, alongside both ‘Best Range’ and ‘Best Back-Up’ from Overlander 4×4.

The D-Max has claimed numerous enviable awards across various publications over the years:

Business Vans – ‘Best Pick-Up’ (2021, 2023)

Company Car & Van – ‘Pick-Up of the Year’ (2022 – 2025)

Diesel & Eco Car – ‘Best Diesel Pick-Up’ (2024)

Fleet News – ‘Best All-Terrain Workhorse’ (2023)

Overlander 4×4 Magazine – ‘Pick-Up of the Year’ (2021, 2023)

Trade Van Driver – ‘Best Workhorse Pick-Up’ (2012 – 2025)

Trade Van Driver – ‘Vehicle of the Year’ (2024)

What Van? – ‘Pick-Up of the Year’ (2022, 2023)

Looking to the future, Isuzu UK has unveiled the production model of The New Isuzu D-Max EV at the 2025 Commercial Vehicle Show, the first fully electric commercial pick-up in the European market to offer over 1-tonne payload, 3.5-tonne towing, and full-time 4×4. Available in the UK from early 2026, the D-Max EV is poised to redefine pick-ups in the UK.

Managing Director at Isuzu UK, Alan Able, said: “With our manufacturer warranty of 125,000 miles, it is a fitting milestone for us to celebrate 125,000 vehicle sales in the UK. Isuzu has an impressive portfolio of iconic and highly respected models since its introduction to the UK market in 1987, from the tough Trooper, all the way to the current generation D-Max. It has certainly been a nostalgic experience looking back through our journey. Going forward, we are excited to continue this legacy as we look to embrace new technologies and ideas that shape the future of our industry.”

Isuzu UK highlights

With over 90 dealerships across the UK, Isuzu continues to evolve whilst sustaining its reputation for producing capable and dependable pick-ups that prosper in work and lifestyle applications.

