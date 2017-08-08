Isuzu bolsters fleet team with new appointments

Isuzu have strengthened their Fleet team with two new appointments, Neil Scott as National Fleet Sales Manager and Sean Smith as Fleet and Used Car Manager.

Over the last four years, Isuzu have grown extensively in the fleet market with D-Max the truck of choice for many companies with bespoke needs.

D-Max has been extensively overhauled with the biggest changes under the bonnet. A brand new 1.9 litre turbo diesel engine has been fitted, which produces 164 PS and 360Nm of torque. The engine builds upon D-Max’s workhorse character and retains the 3.5 tonne towing capacity and 1 tonne payload whilst providing a quieter, more refined and economical driving experience.

Another key benefit is that the new engine meets Euro 6 standards without the need for the addition of AdBlue. D-Max can also be converted for bespoke applications including tippers, MEWPs and Utility use.

Neil joins Isuzu from a 4×4 aftermarket supplier, whilst Sean previously worked with Isuzu as a fleet controller and has more recently held various positions in Fleet Management. Neil and Sean join the team which is headed up by Alan Able, National Sales Manager and all are supported by Amy Ahern as fleet administrator.

Alan Able, National Sales Manager at Isuzu commented “The appointments of Neil and Sean is a real coup for the Isuzu business. Between them they have many years of experience, Neil at the front end of 4×4 pick up sales and Sean with his knowledge and skills in fleet management, they can surely only strengthen the Isuzu proposition to our existing customers and new prospects.”

