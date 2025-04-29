Isuzu begins production of D-MAX EV pickup truck in Thailand

Mass production of new model to target key European markets

Isuzu Motors Limited (Head Office: Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture; President and COO: Shinsuke Minami) has commenced production of the D-MAX EV, Isuzu’s first fully electric 1-ton pickup truck, in Thailand.

The first D-MAX EV, which was exhibited to the public as a prototype at the 45th Bangkok International Motor Show in Thailand in March last year, has now entered mass production. Production of the left-hand drive model for Europe has commenced, and it will be shipped to major European markets in the third quarter of 2025.

Production of the D-MAX EV right-hand drive model is scheduled to begin at the end of this year, with sales expected to start in 2026 in the UK and will be rolled out to other countries and areas based on market needs.

The D-MAX EV’s full-time 4WD system, featuring newly developed e-Axles in the front and rear, ensures excellent performance on rough terrain. This system provides linear acceleration typical of EVs, all while minimizing noise and vibration. Additionally, the high towing capacity and high payload are made possible by powerful electric motors and a robust frame and body design, allowing the D-MAX EV to match the performance of existing diesel models.

The Isuzu Group is committed to improving people’s lives through the development of various types of carbon-neutral vehicles. Recognizing that customers use pickup trucks for a wide range of applications, the D-MAX EV has been engineered to cater to both commercial and passenger vehicle requirements, while ensuring the rugged performance expected from pickup trucks.

Key specifications

Vehicle Model: Crew Cab model for European market

Weights Vehicle curb mass (kg) 2,350 Maximum payload (kg) 1,010 Maximum towing capacity (kg) 3,500 Dimensions Total length including rear bumper (mm) 5,280 Total width (mm) 1,870 Total height including roof rails (mm) 1,810 Wheelbase (mm) 3,125 Tread (front/rear) (mm) 1,570 Minimum turning radius (m) 6.1 Performance Drive system Full-time 4×4 Maximum output (kW) 140 Maximum Torque (N・m) 325 Maximum speed (km/h) Over 130 Range (km) 263 (WLTP)

361 (WLTP City mode) Energy Consumption (Wh/km) 255 (WLTP) Battery Type Lithium-ion Battery capacity (kWh) 66.9 Charging time AC Max 11kW – 10hrs

(0-100%) DC Max 50kW – 1hr

(20-80%)

SOURCE: Isuzu