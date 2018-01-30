Isuzu: Award winning D-Max benefits with attractive Q1 2018 offers across the range

The award-winning Isuzu D-Max benefits from a number of attractive offers across the product range, including the D-Max Eiger, available from just £199 per month (excl. VAT) on Business Contract Hire.

Available in number of variants, the award-winning D-Max offers maximum performance from refined engineering and manufacturing. Equipped with a trusted 1.9L engine, the iconic Isuzu D-Max range benefits from class leading MPG and a reliable reputation.

Perfectly designed for both work and comfort, the Isuzu D-Max Eiger offers high specifications, reliability and a range of competitive finance options as standard. With 16” alloy wheels, chrome door mirrors and handles, reversing camera and remote control central locking it really takes the meaning of ‘standard equipment’ to a whole new level.

Isuzu’s D-Max finance offers don’t stop there, with many attractive quotes across the pick-up range. Stepping up, the D-Max Yukon is available for just £239 a month (excl. VAT), over 23 months, with an initial rental of £2150.91 plus VAT. A punchy engine also benefits the Yukon, and all other D-Max variants, offering 164 PS and 360Nm of torque.

With low running costs, excellent fuel economy and topping the range, the Isuzu D-Max Blade is available from just £299 (excl. VAT) per month, allowing you to experience a sleek and dynamic pick up over an affordable two-year period.

As standard, each new vehicle comes with 5 years European roadside assistance, 125,000 miles or five-year warranty (whichever comes first), and can achieve a combined 40.4MPG, without the need for AdBlue, unlike other pick-ups in the market.

All offers end on the 31st March 2018 and are available direct through any official Isuzu Dealer in the UK. For more information on offers, finance packages and dealer locations, please visit www.isuzu.co.uk/isuzu-offers

