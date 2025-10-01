Isuzu and UD Trucks to exhibit at Japan Mobility Show 2025 — Showcasing limitless possibilities under the theme: “Move the World, Envision a Colorful Future”

Isuzu Motors Limited and UD Trucks Corporation will exhibit at the Japan Mobility Show 2025 from Thursday, October 30 to Sunday, November 9 at Tokyo Big Sight

Isuzu Motors Limited (headquartered in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan; President and COO: Shinsuke Minami; hereinafter “Isuzu”) and UD Trucks Corporation (headquartered in Ageo, Saitama, Japan; President and CEO: Koichi Ito; hereinafter “UD Trucks”) will exhibit at the Japan Mobility Show 2025 from Thursday, October 30 to Sunday, November 9 at Tokyo Big Sight. The event, hosted by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, will feature both Isuzu and UD Trucks brands, showcasing the limitless possibilities envisioned by the Isuzu Group.

The theme of the Isuzu Group booth is “Move the World, Envision a Colorful Future.” In line with the group’s purpose of Moving the World – for You, the booth aims to convey the true power of transport by also incorporating the spirit of the show’s overall concept in providing “A unique opportunity to explore mobility’s future.” Presenting diverse mobility solutions for a better world, visitors are invited to explore the booth in full.

＜Overview of Exhibits＞

Prototype “VCCC (Vertical Core Cycle Concept)” [World Premiere/Reference Exhibit]

As the world enters a new era of transport, Isuzu believes systems that can circulate people and goods to the right place at the right time will become commonplace. From this perspective, the Isuzu Group conceived a vehicle with an innovative vertical frame known as the “Vertical Core.”

The Vertical Core is a shared platform compatible with a wide range of configurations, making it accessible to businesses, individuals, and local communities alike. Using a modular concept that enables vehicles to be rearranged in units consisting of key components, enabling highly flexible and efficient operation.

This evolved form of transport offers new levels of freedom for users and supports a lifestyle that enhances the well-being of society.

Multi-fuel Engine [World Premiere/Reference Exhibit]

For commercial vehicles to achieve carbon neutrality (CN), Isuzu believes a multi-pathway approach is essential, as vehicle sizes and applications vary widely.

The multi-fuel engine shares key components, such as the cylinder block and crankshaft, with conventional diesel engines. By simply modifying systems like the ignition and fuel injection depending on the fuel type, the engine can accommodate not only diesel, but also CN-compatible fuels such as natural gas, hydrogen, biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

In addition to electrification, Isuzu is proposing a next-generation internal combustion engine that offers both ease of implementation and cost efficiency in the pursuit of CN.

ELF EV Garbage Truck

This truck is based on the light-duty ELF EV, developed to help realize a carbon-neutral society. It features Isuzu’s proprietary electric PTO (Power Take-Off) unit, which supplies power from the vehicle’s power source, such as the engine or battery, to auxiliary equipment.

With no difference in performance compared to conventional diesel vehicles, this truck offers quiet operation unique to battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and significantly reduces CO2 emissions, contributing to cleaner urban environments.

GIGA [World Premiere]

GIGA is a heavy-duty truck with a newly designed cab exterior, which was revamped for the first time in nearly a decade. Safety features have been significantly enhanced, including pre-crash braking for turns, left-turn entrapment prevention braking, side collision mitigation, and a wheel detachment early-warning detection system. These safety upgrades provide greater peace of mind for drivers.

Also on display is Isuzu’s unique low-floor, three-axle truck with a gross vehicle weight (GVW) of 25 tons, currently the only one of its kind offered in Japan. With its high payload capacity and spacious cargo area, it can move more with every trip, contributing to more efficient logistics.

Quon GW 6×4

Powered by the GH13 engine〈13L, max output 390kW (530PS) / max torque 2,601Nm〉, this heavy-duty truck delivers robust and resilient performance ideal for transporting heavy loads. Equipped with the 12-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission ESCOT-VII and the driver-assist feature UD Active Steering, it offers exceptional driving performance while reducing driver fatigue. In addition to full-wheel disc brakes, the high-capacity hydraulic retarder provides exceptional braking power for stable and reliable stopping performance.

This heavy-duty tractor is designed to put people and cargo first. This exhibit is part of the UD Trucks 90th Anniversary Commemorative Package.

Quester (2026 model) [World Premiere/Reference Exhibit]

This heavy-duty truck is designed specifically for emerging markets and complies with the European Union’s Euro 6 emissions regulations. It features an 11-liter engine and 12-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission ESCOT-VII, contributing to improved vehicle uptime, enhanced fuel efficiency, optimized total cost of ownership (TCO), and reduced environmental impact.

The truck boosts long-haul transport efficiency while delivering a comfortable driving experience, supporting people and the planet.

ERGA EV Autonomous Bus [World Premiere/Reference Exhibit]

Currently under development, this autonomous route bus is based on Japan’s first BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) full-flat-floor route bus ERGA EV. It realizes safe and stable autonomous driving through advanced vehicle-integrated control technology that coordinates multiple components and recognizes surroundings using various types of sensors such as cameras, LiDAR, and millimeter-wave radar.

Leveraging the quiet operation and smooth acceleration/deceleration unique to BEVs, it offers passengers a comfortable and reassuring ride.

ISUZU D-MAX [Reference Exhibit]

This 1-ton pickup truck is designed not only for traditional commercial use, but also to meet passenger needs, offering versatile solutions for a wide range of customer needs. With its outstanding durability and off-road capability, it has gained overwhelming popularity, particularly in Thailand. Since its launch in May 2002, approximately 5.3 million units* have been sold across 120 countries and regions. In April this year, the BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) pickup truck D-MAX EV was added to the lineup.

Although not available for sale in Japan, the latest model will be displayed at the Japan Mobility Show.

*As of the end of August 2025, including KB and TF models-predecessors to the D-MAX-as well as OEM vehicles.

＜Japan Mobility Show 2025 – Participation in the Main Program＞

Tokyo Future Tour 2035 This program invites you on a virtual journey to Tokyo in the year 2035-10 years into the future-where you can experience the excitement of what tomorrow will bring. It envisions mobility expanding across land, sea, and air, with the potential to transform how we interact with cities and nature alike.The Isuzu Group will participate in the program by showcasing its mobility solutions (details coming soon).

This program invites you on a virtual journey to Tokyo in the year 2035-10 years into the future-where you can experience the excitement of what tomorrow will bring. It envisions mobility expanding across land, sea, and air, with the potential to transform how we interact with cities and nature alike.The Isuzu Group will participate in the program by showcasing its mobility solutions (details coming soon). Mobility Culture ProgramAs part of our “working mobility” lineup that supports everyday life, we will showcase the “Forward Rescue Vehicle,” designed for rescue operations in harsh conditions such as accidents and natural disasters, and the Quon CW 6×4 dump truck, which plays a vital role on construction projects. Looking further into the future, Isuzu will also exhibit the SM40S snow vehicle developed for Antarctic exploration-mobility designed to push the boundaries of possibility.In the joint exhibition area, the group will feature passenger vehicles from past lineups, including the compact FF Gemini passenger car and VehiCROSS recreational vehicle.

＜Overview of Japan Mobility Show 2025＞

Name: JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW 2025

Organizer: Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association

Dates: Thursday, October 30 to Sunday, November 9, 2025

Venue: Tokyo Big Sight

Booth No.: East Exhibition Hall 4・5・6 EC03

URL: https://www.japan-mobility-show.com/en/outline/

SOURCE: Isuzu