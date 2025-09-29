Isuzu and Toyota to jointly develop next-generation fuel cell route bus

Production starts FY2026, expanding route bus options toward carbon neutrality

Isuzu Motors Limited (Isuzu) and Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced today an agreement to jointly develop next-generation fuel cell (FC) route buses for commercialization. Production is scheduled to begin in fiscal year 2026 (April 2026-March 2027) at the Utsunomiya Plant (Utsunomiya City, Tochigi Prefecture) of J-Bus, Ltd. (J-Bus), an equal joint venture between Isuzu and Hino Motors, Ltd. (Hino).

The vehicle will be based on the flat-floor battery electric route bus platform planned, developed, and designed by Isuzu and manufactured by J-Bus. Isuzu and Hino―who have been collaborating in the bus segment since 2002―launched this platform in fiscal year 2024. It will be combined with an FC system developed by Toyota. As part of their efforts to realize zero-emission vehicles, Isuzu and Toyota are jointly developing the next-generation FC bus, seeking to reduce costs by standardizing BEV and FCEV parts.

Expanding the range of carbon neutral options beyond battery electric buses, Isuzu is working to commercialize the next-generation FC route bus as a new technology. Toyota positions hydrogen as an important energy source in the pursuit of carbon neutrality and is advancing various initiatives in producing, transporting, storing, and using hydrogen in collaboration with a wide range of partners across industries. Together, the two companies will work with local governments and businesses in various regions―including those designated by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry in May 2025 as Priority Regions for Promoting the Deployment of Fuel-Cell Commercial Vehicles―to contribute to the steady reduction of CO2 emissions by expanding the use of next-generation FC route buses.

SOURCE: Toyota