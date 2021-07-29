Isuzu and Hino Agree on OEM Supply of Isuzu Light-duty Diesel Trucks for North America

Isuzu Motors Limited announces that it has agreed with Hino Motors, Ltd. on OEM supply of the Isuzu N-series light-duty diesel trucks for the North American market

Isuzu Motors Limited (headquartered in Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo; Masanori Katayama, President and Representative Director; hereinafter Isuzu) announces that it has agreed with Hino Motors, Ltd. (headquartered in Hino-shi, Tokyo; Satoshi Ogiso, President and Representative Director; hereinafter Hino) on OEM supply of the Isuzu N-series light-duty diesel trucks (sold as “ELF” in Japan) for the North American market. This OEM agreement has been concluded between Hino Motors Sales U.S.A. Inc., a Hino’s consolidated subsidiary and Isuzu North America Corporation, an Isuzu’s consolidated subsidiary.

SOURCE: Isuzu

