Isuzu and Cummins enter power-source collaboration Letter of Intent

Isuzu Motors Limited (head office in Shinagawa Tokyo, President and Representative Director Masanori Katayama, hereafter called “Isuzu”) and Cummins Inc. (head office in Columbus Indiana, United States, Chief Executive Officer Tom Linebarger) have signed Letter of Intent to jointly evaluate collaborative opportunities on power-source business.

Automobile industry is facing “a once-in-a-century innovation” where power sources become diverse that includes electrification mainly in developed counties.

In such era, Diesel Engine remains and continues to grow as one of promising technology for various purpose usages in Commercial Vehicle and Industrial field, in developed countries where power sources are used for high-intensity operation as well as in emerging countries where social infrastructure conditions are severe.

Isuzu as a Commercial Vehicle manufacturer will engage in the mission to actively correspond to the diversification such as electrification and environmental friendly next generation diesel development more than ever.

Isuzu, a global commercial vehicle and engine company, and Cummins, a global power leader, share common challenges in future powertrain and agree to explore potential opportunities, envisioning potential long-term and comprehensive partnership in power-source area.

Both companies believe, utilizing technical strengths and know-how in the global market, the collaboration to enhance competitiveness and to improve engineering efficiency of the future power-source could help each company grow their business.

Isuzu will form most suitable partnerships in each technical area for our business growth outlined in Isuzu midterm business plan to support people’s life and social production activities as CV, LCV and Powertrain excellent company.

SOURCE: ISUZU