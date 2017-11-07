Home > News Releases > Commercial Vehicles News Releases > Israel: Egged builds on MAN chassis

November 7, 2017

Egged, the largest bus company in Israel, relies on MAN. MAN Truck & Bus has just delivered 50 chassis to the company, bringing the total to 75. “Egged opted for MAN for various reasons, including the high reliability and quality of our vehicles,” says Roman Sitte, Vice President of Center Importer Europe/CIS at MAN Truck & Bus. The A22-type chassis will serve as the basis for city buses with a length of 12 metres. The bodies will be fitted by local body manufacturer Haargaz.

The MAN low-floor chassis have a 320 hp (235 kW) Euro 6 engine. These powerful, modern engines represent efficiency and guarantee environmentally-friendly use of the buses in local public transport. The two-axle chassis are excellently suited for city bus bodies thanks to their continuous low floor.

Around 40 of these new city buses based on MAN chassis have already gone into service over the last two months. With its fleet of over 4000 vehicles – more than 1500 of which come from MAN – Egged transports just under one million passengers every day and operates almost half of all public transport in Israel. Day after day, the company’s vehicles cover over 700,000 kilometres on 945 intercity and city lines.

Egged is putting a total of 75 new low-floor buses built on MAN chassis into service this year. The body comes from Haargaz.
