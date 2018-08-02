Is this the highest specification e-type series 3 ever? E-Type UK unveils Restomod 6.1 v12 Jaguar U-Type

Formerly relegated to the shadows of the E-Type market, in recent times the Series 3 model has begun to shine among collectors and enthusiasts, becoming hot property for those seeking true driving pleasure and usability.

One Series 3 shines brighter than others, however. This 1974 example has been subjected to a 3,000-hour restoration to bespoke specifications by leading specialists E-Type UK.

Commissioned by an overseas customer, the brief for this car was to not only restore it to perfection but to also tailor the car to his exact desires, personalising it for him and upgrading the car to create his ultimate E-Type.

As experts in restoring and upgrading all models of E-Type, the E-Type UK team were perfectly placed to advise and execute his vision, and following extensive consultation the plan was set. The result is an E-Type with true duality of character, capable of offering thunderous performance and smooth grand touring capabilities while maintaining the essence of what makes the E-Type an icon of its time.

The V12 engine, originally 5.3 litres in capacity and utilising Stromberg carburetors, was fully rebuilt and reworked. As specialists in fuel-injecting E-Types, the team created a totally bespoke downdraft fuel injection system for the car with Jenvy throttle bodies, Emerald ECU and full custom wiring loom. The capacity of the engine was increased to 6.1 litres and now produces a dyno-proven 284bhp at the rear wheels. Topped with stunning custom made velocity stacks, the engine produces an exceptional tone through a 12-branch stainless steel exhaust system.

To aid this improved performance, suitable custom touches were made under the skin of the E-Type. The inner sills were strengthened, bespoke extended louvres were added to the bonnet and additional air ducting was created. A sports steering rack was fitted for a heavier feel, alongside adjustable suspension with sports torsion bars all round and 4-pot AP Racing brakes with grooved vented disks to the front. An aerospace-grade aluminium 5-speed gearbox replaced the old unit, with internal ratios chosen to complement the power band. One-off 62 spoke 16″ Turino wire wheels complete the rolling package.

Inside the car, a fully bespoke leather interior was created. The seat bases were lowered for a better driving position, with custom seats created from XJS units fitted (complete with seat heating). Beneath the interior lies Dynamat sound deadening, adding to the audio experience of the iPod and Bluetooth connected surround sound. Something of a motif throughout the car is the subtle use of LED lighting, with the interior benefitting from custom foot well lighting, door flood lighting and boot lighting. With a full external light conversion to LEDs, including Daytime Running Lights, this E-Type is the perfect mix of modern practicality and classic style. Complete with glowing red start button sitting beneath the piano black dash, the interior also benefits from a custom air conditioning system.

Recently delivered to the delighted customer, this E-Type represents a world-class example of a restomod S3. E-Type UK are now accepting similar commissions for those looking to bring their dream E-Type to reality.

Specification list

Drivetrain

– Engine capacity increased from 5.3L to 6.1L

– Full custom downdraft fuel injection with Emerald ECU, Jenvy throttle bodies and bespoke wiring loom

– Bespoke air conditioning

– Aluminium radiator and header tank with silicone hoses

– Uprated self-contained alternator

– Sports power steering rack for heavier feel

– 12 Branch stainless steel exhaust with full Zirtec coating

– Aerospace-grade aluminium 5-speed gearbox

– Adjustable suspension front and rear with rebound adjust and sports torsion bars

– Front 4-pot AP Racing brakes with grooved vented disks

– One-off 62 spoke 16″ Turino wire wheels with aluminium rim and different rear for improved wheel arch clearance

– Custom specification white-wall tyres with correct speed rating

Body

– Bespoke inner sill strengthening

– Bespoke extended welded bonnet louvres

– Additional fresh air ducting on the inside of the bonnet

– Stainless steel bumpers front and rear including overriders

– Factory hardtop improved with Dynamat and Alcantara headliner

Interior

– Seat base mounts lowered

– Bespoke complete leather interior

– Bespoke XJS based seats with heated base

– Boot lighting

– Door flood lighting

– Foot well lighting

– LED dash light illumination

– Surround sound system with iPod and Bluetooth functionality

– Electrically adjustable rear view mirrors

– Engine start button

– Piano black dash

– KM/H converted speedo and facia

– Complete cabin additional sound ending throughout

Other upgrades

– Remote central locking

– LED headlights with integrated daytime running lights

– Complete LED bulb replacement

– Under bonnet lighting

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.