Iranian fans of Chery visit China

On June 26, 2017, four Iranian fans of Chery arrived in China to kick off their fantastic one-week trip to the ancient civilization in the East. In Shanghai known as the “capital city of fashion”, Wuhu as the base of Chery Headquarters and Beijing as the capital city of China, they experienced the brilliant oriental civilization, the profound brand charm of Chery and produced the feast combining people, vehicle and culture.

Taste the Orient and Enjoy Fun of Driving

Ancient civilization and modern technologies combine and collide with each other, producing the strongest and most fantastic experience. To enhance experience of fans, Chery selects TIGGO 7 as the vehicle for the whole process of trip in China, which makes perfect driving performance and transports Iranian fans of Chery to travel through three cities in China, experiencing the evolution of civilization and profound accumulation of Chinese culture.

They walked in Shanghai Bund, toured Oriental Pearl Tower and the classic Yu Garden. Shanghai, the metropolis that is both modern and ancient, matches perfectly with the fashionable TIGGO 7, bringing distinctive feeling to Chery fans.

Taking TIGGO 7, Chery fans travelled in the city of Beijing, touring the splendid Great Wall and the magnificent Tian’anmen Square, experiencing the ancient Chinese civilization, enjoying the fun of riding in the greatest comfort, quality and intelligent techs.

In Wuhu, the birth place of Chery, the Iranian fans visited Chery headquarters, talked with Chery top leadership and test drove TIGGO 7. They highly praised TIGGO 7 for its control, safety and high-tech configurations, greatly expected its launch in Iran, and believed TIGGO 7 will win recognition and favor of local consumers in Iran.

Leading technologies

The excellent products come from the profound technological accumulation. In the cultural trip to China, Chery fans had the opportunity to visit Chery factory and laboratories and experience the leading Chery technologies. They visited Chery engine factory, general assembly workshop, welding and other workshops, witnessing how Chery technical process is organized in the strict and orderly way by taking the same standard, thus building the best product quality featured by precision and elaboration. The extreme dedication and skillful operations of Chery technicians impressed the fans deeply. Even more, Chery Laboratory Center that guarantees the best performance of Chery products, helped fans deeply understand the first-class Chery technologies.

Chery produces better life with quality

Based on the quality products and service, the activity also represents the practice in Chery brand care. By interacting with fans, Chery combines the brand care with multidimensional quality feeling of customers’ life. In the innovative way, it established deeper communications and connection with customers to build the user experience of “Innovative Chery – better your life”, thus laying a solid foundation to consolidate the customer loyalty. Following the philosophy of centering on users, Chery will conduct more activities for fans with dynamics so that Chery brand will be deeply rooted in the heart of global consumers.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.