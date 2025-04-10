IQE and X-FAB sign joint development agreement for GaN Power

Developing a market-ready GaN Power Platform with a scalable outsourced manufacturing model

IQE plc (“IQE” or the “Group”), the leading global supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions, and X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE, the leading analog/mixed-signal and specialty foundry, are pleased to announce a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to create a European-based GaN Power device platform solution.

With an initial two-year scope of work, IQE and X-FAB will collaborate to develop a 650V GaN device. The agreement will leverage IQE’s GaN epitaxy design and process expertise along with X-FAB’s proven technology development and device fabrication capabilities to offer an optimised technology-substrate combination for automotive, data centre and consumer applications.

This collaboration will provide fabless semiconductor companies with a leading-edge, off-the-shelf GaN platform, accelerating their innovation cycles and time-to-market. The technology will also serve as a foundation for future product development extending beyond 650V to address the growing market demand for Power Electronics.

Jutta Meier, Interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer of IQE commented: “We are excited to join forces with X-FAB to develop a world-class GaN Power foundry solution in Europe, providing outsourced optionality for our fabless customers. Building on our GaN epitaxy expertise and recent investment in additional GaN reactor capacity, this agreement aligns with our GaN diversification strategy, expands our customer reach and accelerates time-to-market for GaN Power applications.”

Jörg Doblaski, Chief Technology Officer at X-FAB, commented: “By combining our long-standing expertise in device fabrication and design enablement with IQE’s epitaxy leadership, we are creating a unique, turnkey GaN Power platform. In addition to our existing GaN technology, this collaboration provides a compelling alternative to existing supply chain models and strengthens Europe’s position in next-generation Power semiconductor technology.”

SOURCE: IQE