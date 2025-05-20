IonQ partners with Sweden’s Einride to develop quantum supply chain and quantum-enhanced logistics for autonomous driving solutions

IonQ and Einride will collaborate to develop quantum solutions for fleet routing, logistics optimization, and supply chain solutions

IonQ, a leading commercial quantum computing and networking company, today announced an investment partnership with Einride, a leading global freight mobility company that provides digital, electric, and autonomous technology to explore how quantum computing can drive the next generation of fleet optimization and logistics. Together, IonQ and Einride will develop quantum applications that address large-scale routing and scheduling problems that have traditionally challenged classical computing.

By combining IonQ’s advanced quantum systems with Einride’s expertise in autonomous fleet logistics, the two companies will work to unlock new levels of efficiency, reliability, and sustainability for the global freight industry.

“Einride shares our belief that quantum computing will fundamentally reshape and improve how large industries such as transportation and logistics operate,” said Niccolo de Masi, CEO of IonQ. “This partnership is aimed at creating a powerful platform with unique insights into real-world quantum advantage in a sizable market. Our investment and collaboration with Einride reinforces our commitment to building a quantum-ready economy across Europe.”

As Einride scales its autonomous and electric fleet operations worldwide, routing and fleet management challenges grow exponentially more complex, creating optimization challenges that are increasingly difficult for classical computers to address. Quantum computing offers a new path forward by improving the efficiency and optimization of logistics and routing operations, all while reducing costs and improving speed to solution.

“At Einride, we are committed to transforming freight mobility, and we see quantum computing as a key enabler of that vision,” said Robert Falck, Founder and CEO of Einride. “Through our work with IonQ, we are laying the foundation for a future where logistics networks are smarter, cleaner, and far more efficient for customers around the world.”

Today’s announcement builds on IonQ’s quantum application progress with Airbus on cargo loading optimization and Thompson Machinery on predictive maintenance, among others. The partnership also heralds IonQ’s continued expansion into Sweden and the European market, following its recent collaboration with AstraZeneca to establish a new quantum application development center in Sweden. Earlier this year, IonQ established its first European Innovation Center at QuantumBasel in Switzerland and the company completed its acquisition of Switzerland-based IDQ .

Globally, IonQ recently signed an MOU with Intellian in South Korea and agreements with Toyota Tsusho and AIST’s G-QuAT in Japan. With data centers now in the Washington, D.C., Seattle, and Basel, Switzerland areas, IonQ has firmly established a global data center footprint, reinforcing its position as a leader in quantum technology. Today’s announcement also reflects IonQ’s growing momentum in building quantum ecosystems that drive real-world value across industries including transportation, logistics, manufacturing, and energy.

