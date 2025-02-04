IONNA enters national release phase

IONNA moves from public beta to full-scale national release

IONNA, the joint venture founded by the world’s leading automakers – BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, and Toyota – today announces its transition from public beta to full-scale national release. This milestone marks a historic moment for the American road, as eight global automakers join at the first ever IONNA Rechargery in Apex, NC, and new HQ and Customer Experience Lab in Durham, NC. A joint ribbon-cutting event signifying an unprecedented commitment to build a best-in-class charging network – designed, engineered, and built right here in the USA.

Measuring twice and cutting once

After a rigorous testing phase in late 2024, automaker vehicle fleets and everyday drivers helped stress-test the IONNA network, completing more than 4,400 charging sessions, on over 80 unique vehicle models, and dispensing nearly 63 thousand kilowatt-hours of energy. IONNA has refined its hardware, software, and customer experience to confidently step into a new phase of nationwide expansion.

To mark this next national release stage, IONNA is proud to announce in excess of 100 contracted sites nationwide, including this week’s opening of new Rechargeries in Houston, Texas and Abilene, Kansas, with Willcox, Arizona joining another six additional locations under construction today. In addition, the opening of its headquarters and customer experience lab, a hub dedicated to ongoing testing, innovation, and unwavering commitment to a driver-first experience.

An Americana charging network at scale

Since its inception, IONNA has embodied the pioneering spirit of the American road trip – guided by freedom, reliability, and world-class service. With plans to bring over 1,000 additional charging bays online in 2025, IONNA is delivering on its mission to provide the coverage drivers need, the reliability they deserve, and the amenities they crave.

This effort is more than just deploying infrastructure; it is a substantial investment in American jobs and manufacturing. Each of the 30,000 Charging Bays built over the next 5 years representing new jobs across the nation, cutting-edge technological innovation, and a vision to open America’s roads to driver choice.

Rooted in American drive & ingenuity

Beginning in Q1 2025 at the Garner, NC location, IONNA will introduce computer-vision powered by AI and sensor fusion technology to enable automated grab & go offerings. Made possible by collaborating with Amazon and leveraging their industry leading “Just Walk Out” technology, these cutting-edge retail spaces will allow drivers to grab refreshments and essentials 24/7 and without checkout lines.

IONNA will set a new standard for interoperability and ease of use in 2025. Plug & Charge technology, already available now, will grow to include a leading number of automakers as the year progresses. Through vehicle integration, IONNA will also enable features like AI-driven smart reservations/routing optimization, in-car payments, and other features – the most integration-rich charging network in America is on its way.

