IONIQ 6 achieves five–star safety rating from Euro NCAP

Hyundai`s IONIQ 6 Electrified Streamliner has received the top rating from the independent vehicle assessment organisation European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP). The newest model in Hyundai’s IONIQ line–up brand joins IONIQ 5 in delivering the highest safety standards and achieving the maximum five–star EURO NCAP rating.

Vehicles undergoing Euro NCAP’s safety test are evaluated in four categories: ‘Adult Occupant’, ‘Child Occupant’, ‘Vulnerable Road User’ and ‘Safety Assist’. The five–star–rated Hyundai IONIQ 6 excelled in the ‘Adult Occupant’, ‘Child Occupant’ and ‘Safety Assist’ categories.

“The fact that IONIQ 6 has followed IONIQ 5 in achieving the maximum five–star safety rating from Euro NCAP is proof that not only is Hyundai a leader in future mobility, but also that our models are among the safest in Europe,” says Andreas–Christoph Hofmann, Vice President Marketing and Product at Hyundai Motor Europe. “Hyundai is committed to guaranteeing our customers and all road users a high level of safety and technology–driven mobility solutions, and the latest five–star Euro NCAP rating underlines our success in achieving that goal.”

Advanced driver assistance systems deliver high levels of safety for IONIQ 6 customers

As well as seven airbags as standard, IONIQ 6 is equipped with the next level of Hyundai SmartSense Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, ensuring safety and convenience on the road. These include Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2), which helps to maintain a set distance and speed from the vehicle ahead when driving on a highway and helps to centre the vehicle in the lane while driving, even through a corner.

Navigation–based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC) helps to maintain distance from the vehicle ahead and drive at a speed set by the driver by reflecting the learned driving style of the driver. It also uses the navigation system’s road information to optimise automated driving and perform speed adjustment for safe driving through corners. Forward Collision–Avoidance Assist (FCA) helps to avoid collisions with objects in front of the vehicle while driving by providing a warning and assisting with the emergency breaking.

Hyundai`s IONIQ 6 Electrified Streamliner also includes enhanced functions of Junction Turning, Junction Crossing, Lane–Changing Oncoming and Lane–Changing Side along with Evasive Steering Assist. Other semi–autonomous driving features include Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), which adjusts vehicle speed to match the speed limit, and High Beam Assist (HBA), which can help switch high beam lights on and off at night for approaching vehicles in the opposite oncoming lane.

IONIQ 6 has several driver attention–related functions, such as Driver Attention Warning (DAW), which analyses the driver’s attention while driving, provides a warning when signs of driver inattentiveness are detected and recommends a rest if needed. During a stop, the driver is alerted if the leading vehicle departs.

Certain functions work in tandem to help avoid collisions in a variety of driving situations. Blind–Spot Collision–avoidance Assist (BCA) helps avoid collisions at the rear side of the vehicle when changing lanes. Another function, Blind–Spot View Monitor (BVM), displays video of the blind–spot view for a safe lane change. Similarly, Rear Cross–Traffic Collision–Avoidance Assist (RCCA) helps avoid collisions with oncoming vehicles on the left or right side of the vehicle while reversing.

The latest member of the IONIQ line–up brand also assures the safety of backseat passengers with Safe Exit Warning (SEW), which provides a warning when a vehicle is approaching from the rear–side while getting out of the vehicle. A variety of parking convenience features make parking in a variety of circumstances easier and safer than ever before, including Forward/Side/Reverse Parking Collision–Avoidance Assist (PCA), which helps avoid collisions with pedestrians and objects around the vehicle while parking or exiting.

Energy to spare with 614 kilometres (about 382 miles ) range

IONIQ 6 customers will benefit from Hyundai Motor Group’s commitment to developing advanced battery technology that enables stress–free driving performance and long range. With WLTP–rated energy consumption of 13.9 kWh/100 kilometres, IONIQ 6 will be one of the most energy–efficient electric vehicles (EV) on the market, while delivering one of the longest all–electric ranges per charge available, at 614 kilometres (WLTP combined cycle).

Its impressive range performance is made possible in large part by Hyundai Motor Group’s dedicated Electric–Global Modular Platform (E–GMP) architecture and the Electrified Streamliner’s ultra–low wind resistance. E–GMP delivers optimal electric performance and provides 800V ultra–fast charging, achieving up to 351 kilometres of range in just 15 minutes, or 10 to 80 per cent in 18 minutes, while also supporting 400V charging without the need for additional components or adapters.

Like IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6 provides the innovative Vehicle–to–Load (V2L) function that allows customers to charge any electric devices — ideal for powering necessities during a power outage, camping or outdoor projects. V2L is enabled using an available accessory adaptor and goes into the outside charging port. In addition to the outside power outlet, there is a second outlet underneath the back row seat for charging laptops, smartphones and other devices.

IONIQ 6 will also be Hyundai’s first model to offer the Over–the–Air (OTA) Software Update feature for various controllers. This technology allows drivers to upgrade the vehicle’s controllers for electric devices, autonomous driving, battery and more, to provide a safer and more convenient driving experience. Drivers can also update maps and media software with the OTA function.

SOURCE: Hyundai