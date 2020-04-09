Invitation to SSAB’s first quarter 2020 results briefing

SSAB invites you to a presentation of the quarterly report at 9.30am CEST on Monday April 27, 2020. Due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation, the briefing will take place by conference call that will also be webcast on SSAB’s website. The report is scheduled for publication at 7.30am CEST on the same date.

The interim report for the first quarter of 2020 will be presented by SSAB’s President and CEO Martin Lindqvist, and CFO Håkan Folin. The briefing will be held in English and it will also be possible to participate via telephone.

Time of briefing: Monday, April 27, 2020 at 9.30am CEST.

Teleconference numbers:

Sweden: 0850692180

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 2071 928000

United States: 16315107495

Conference ID: 5943147

Link to webcast: Go to webcast

