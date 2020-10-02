Invitation to Autoliv’s Q3, 2020 earnings call

Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report for the third quarter 2020 on Friday, October 23, at 12:00 CEST (11:00 am BST, 06:00 am EDT).

The report will be available at http://www.autoliv.com/. In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.

Time: 14:00-15:00 CEST (13:00 BST, 08:00 am EDT)

Main Speaker: Mikael Bratt, President & CEO

Attend the webcast: Follow the link on our web https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9tffo9ao

Attend by phone: To participate in the Q&A session, please dial in:

United Kingdom Intl.: +44 (0) 203 0095709

United States of America: +1 6467871226

Sweden: +46 (0) 850692169

Confirmation Code: 8673368

Audio replay will be available on the web after the conference until November 20, 2020.

Transcript will be available on https://www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentation transcripts

